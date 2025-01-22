Federal Texas Judge Grants Small Tech Firm Trial By Jury Against Multi-Billion Dollar Design Firm And Political Donor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Web Apps Agency (WAA), a software development company, confirmed that their case (4:23-cv-01524 ) against infrastructure design firm, HNTB Corporation and startup JTI led by CEO, Bridget Mickins (aka Bridget Jones) and Donor, Dr. Carlos Vital is officially heading to trial in US District Court, District of South Texas. This lawsuit highlights critical issues of IP infringement and the behind contracts.The case stems from allegations that HNTB and JTI unfairly used proprietary intellectual property developed by WAA, leveraging these innovations to secure a $7.5 billion dollar public infrastructure contract funded by local and federal taxpayer dollars. WAA's intellectual property was instrumental in winning the contract; however, after successfully completing multiple work orders, WAA leadership was abruptly removed from the Metro Next Project by the receipt of cease and desist letter from Houston Metro's Law Firm Holland and Knight LLP and Houston Metro's service provider, Dr. Carlos Vital. Carlos Vital is a donor to Houston Metro, City of Houston and HNTB, which raised additional serious concerns about ethical business practices involving public sector partnerships and donors.“This case isn't just about WAA; it's the quintessential example of how small businesses and especially minority owned firms' with lower endowment are constantly curbed by industry giants and corruption” said Marcus Brown, Founder and CEO of Web Apps Agency.WAA emphasizes that this lawsuit shines a spotlight on systemic issues within the government project management for public infrastructure contracts. The plaintiffs have attended over ten Houston Metro Board meetings and have met with DOT(Dept of Transportation), FTA(Federal Transportation Agency), past Chairman of Houston Metro and executive members regarding unsolved matters between HNTB, JTI and WAA.The upcoming trial is expected to be closely watched by federal officials and public transportation leaders as the trial could raise broader questions about accountability, corruption, and the governance of government procured contracts, especially in the City of Houston.The jury bench trial is scheduled to take place in US District Court, District of South Texas during April or May 2025, presided over by Judge George C. Hanks Jr..

