CARFAX: Rise In Number Of Unfixed Recalls, 14 Million Cars Have Two Or More

One in Five Nationwide Have At Least One Unresolved Recall

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite growing concerns over vehicle safety and efforts by vehicle manufacturers, 58.1 million – one in five cars on the road – have an automotive recall that remains unfixed. CARFAX data shows that's a 16% increase in just two years.

Among these vehicles, more than 14 million have two or more unresolved recalls, significantly raising the risk of critical safety component failures, potentially involving brake systems, airbags, and seatbelts. These open recalls are putting millions of American drivers at risk, even though these repairs can be made at no cost to car owners. Vehicle manufacturers, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, and CARFAX have been working to help vehicle owners close these recalls.

"Drivers should be aware of the recalls on their vehicles, especially those with two or more. Addressing them can save lives and protect your wallet in the long run," said Paul Nadjarian, General Manager of CARFAX Car Care. "Fortunately, with free monitoring services such as CARFAX Car Care, consumers can leverage the tools they need to easily keep track of and fix these issues. That helps boost vehicle reliability and driver confidence down the road."

Here are the Top 10 states with vehicles that have two or more unfixed recalls:

Texas: 1.6 millionCalifornia: 1.5 millionFlorida: 901,000New York: 528,000Georgia: 509,000Ohio: 508,000Pennsylvania: 508,000North Carolina: 477,000Illinois: 406,000Arizona: 389,000

Consumers can also check, for free, whether their vehicle has an unresolved recall at carfax/recall .

Nationwide, drivers have registered more than 67 million cars in CARFAX Car Care. This free service continuously monitors vehicles for various needs, including regular maintenance, safety inspections, registration, or new recalls.

"It's a great place to keep track of all the maintenance that has been done on the cars," said one New Jersey Car Care user. "It's a fantastic tool for keeping track of all that stuff. I have not found anything quite like it."

Editor's note: Local numbers for vehicles with two or more open recalls can be made available upon request. Total number of vehicles with at least one open recall can also be made available, by state or DMA. Interviews with a Carfax expert are available anytime. Please contact Em Nguyen at [email protected] .

About CARFAX

CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

