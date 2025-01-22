Straits Research Forecasts That The Soil Moisture Sensor Market Will Surpass USD 674.32 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global soil moisture sensor size was valued at USD 300.41 million in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 328.64 million in 2025 to USD 674.32 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soil moisture sensors enable farmers to make informed decisions for agricultural activities. Common low-cost sensors include gypsum blocks, tensiometers, and probes, used in forestry, ground care, residential, research, and agriculture. Tensiometers are favored for their ease of use, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness, measuring soil water tension directly in both moist and wet soils. Farm digitalization involves various technologies, with sensors being crucial for measuring rainfall, water levels, soil moisture, and livestock data, both locally and remotely via drones. Soil moisture sensors determine volumetric water content using soil characteristics like dielectric constant, electrical resistance, and neutron interaction. These sensors are also utilized in sports, weather forecasting, construction, mining, and academic research.

Market Dynamics

Soil Moisture Assists in Understanding the Functioning of Natural Environment

In a natural setting, soil moisture is essential for vegetation growth. Any plant's roots will swell to the soil's water and nutrients. Plants find it difficult to survive when soil moisture falls below the wilting point. As a result, the biogeography of plant species is significantly influenced by the moisture content of the soil. Furthermore, soil moisture is critical in regulating how quickly and how much water and heat are transferred from the earth's surface to the atmosphere through plant transpiration and evaporation. Because of this, the soil's moisture level significantly impacts how weather patterns and precipitation are produced. Soil moisture sensors are becoming increasingly necessary for environmentalists, which is expected to support the market's growth. A farm can be digitalized using several different technologies. The most important sensors, though, are those that use drones to remotely and locally measure things like rainfall, water levels, soil moisture, and livestock data. Soil moisture sensors are employed to ascertain the volumetric water content of the soil.

Potential Opportunities In Developing Countries

Food security is essential, especially in developing countries where environmental degradation is a severe threat. In developing countries like China, India, and Brazil, agriculture is one of the primary sources of income. These countries must efficiently use the available arable land to meet the demand for food production caused by the rapidly growing population. Due to the importance of soil moisture content in determining crop production, the demand for soil moisture sensors is anticipated to rise in these developing countries. Producers of soil moisture sensors anticipate lucrative business opportunities in developing countries. Wireless soil moisture sensors serve the same primary function but offer users extra advantages. For instance, installing wireless soil moisture sensors is quick and easy. Additionally, they use wireless technology connected to users' smartphones, such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Regional Analysis

North America is the highest contributor to the global soil moisture sensor market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This region's agricultural activities have significantly benefited from technology, which has increased farm size and agricultural output. The implementation of smart irrigation techniques using soil moisture sensors is proliferating in this area, which significantly aids in the market's expansion. The International Center for Water Technology put Irrigation techniques to the test and discovered that efficient techniques could save up to 20% more water than traditional ones. As a result, governments worldwide are implementing precise farming techniques and educating farmers about them. It is anticipated that the market for soil moisture sensors in North America will grow due to farmers' increasing awareness, particularly in Mexico. Modern technology is heavily used in most American agriculture to increase yield. Soil moisture sensors support the economic and environmental success of agriculture. According to the survey, 89% of growers could save water, soil, fuel, and electricity by using sensors and monitoring systems for soil moisture.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8 % during the forecast period. Soil moisture sensors are becoming more common in the Asia-Pacific region as more farmers become aware of how technology can be applied to agriculture to boost productivity. Due to increased industrialization, natural resources are depleted alarmingly quickly in the Asia-Pacific region. Therefore, agricultural operations in this region need technological advancements like soil moisture sensors to manage proper irrigation. Because soil moisture sensors use real-time system methods to evaluate the profitable yield, the countries in this region should experience a high demand for sensors during the forecast period. To stop the overuse of land and water waste, the Chinese government is encouraging the use of soil moisture sensors. So, it's expected that growing farmer awareness of the benefits of using soil moisture sensors will drive market growth in China. Japan is focusing on precision farming techniques to produce enough food to meet the nation's growing demand. In precision farming, soil moisture is assessed at various depths and locations.

Key Highlights



Based on the product, the global soil moisture sensor market is bifurcated into tensiometric, volumetric, and solid-state sensors. The volumetric segment is the major contributor to the market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global soil moisture sensor market is bifurcated into analog and digital. The digital segment is the major contributor to the market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global soil moisture sensor market is bifurcated into agriculture, research, and others. The agriculture segment owns the highest market share and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.3 % during the forecast period. North America is the highest contributor to the global soil moisture sensor market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Toro Company (U.S.)Campbell Scientific Inc. (U.S.)Scipio (U.S.)Sentek (Australia)METER Group Inc. USA (U.S.)Irrometer Company Inc. (U.S.)Acclima Inc. (U.S.)IMKO Micromodultechnik GmbH (Germany)Spectrum Technologies Inc. (U.S.)S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc. (Canada)

Recent Developments



In November 2022, The OTT PLS 500, a new water level sensor from OTT Hydromet, combines the benefits of smart sensor technology with solid reliability and accuracy. Using decades of experience as a foundation, the redesigned PLS 500 keeps many of the trusted, reliable, and robust features of the OTT PLS while improving the sensor to make it more user-friendly. In May 2022, Toro is bringing innovation to the residential yard care category by introducing a robotic mower that offers cutting-edge, simple-to-use technology and never-before-seen features. Toro has more than a century of experience providing cutting-edge outdoor environment solutions. Its new robotic, battery-powered mower is the newest in connected, smart technology for homeowners and their yards.

Segmentation

By Product



Tensiometric

Volumetric Solid State Sensors

By Type



Analog Digital

By Application



Agriculture

Research Others

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

