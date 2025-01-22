Apica Launches Ascent Freemium To Democratize Intelligent Telemetry Data Management And Observability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apica, an intelligent data management and observability company, today announced a Freemium version of its Ascent platform, providing free access to enterprise-grade telemetry pipeline management and intelligent observability. Ascent is designed to help organizations centrally manage and automate their telemetry data workflows, gain key insights from their data, and maximize their users' digital experience.

Ascent Freemium offers users access to essential telemetry data management and observability features, including:



Processing of up to 1TB/month of logs, metrics, traces, events, and alerts

Monthly data ingestion, unlimited users, and no storage costs

Unlimited users and dashboards for team collaboration

Integration with popular platforms, including Kafka, ElasticSearch, Splunk, and Datadog

Support for OpenTelemetry, Fluent Bit, Logstash, and other open-source agents

Fleet management for data collection supporting up to 25 agents, including OpenTelemetry Collector for Windows, Linux, and Kubernetes 10 URL, Ping, Port, and SSL checks for maximizing the digital experience



“We are continuing our mission of making observability and data management intelligent and more affordable and look forward to supporting more teams in their endeavors to make sense of all their valuable data,” said Mathias Thomsen, CEO of Apica.“With Ascent Freemium, we're removing a barrier to entry for any business that wants to unlock the value of their data. This is a significant step toward fulfilling our vision of giving customers an intelligent and simplified way to manage and observe their data through a single pane of glass.”

The launch of Ascent Freemium comes when organizations of all sizes are cost-conscious and seek unified platforms that simplify observability and enable holistic insights into system and application performance.

"Apica's launch of Ascent Freemium makes enterprise-grade telemetry management accessible to organizations of all sizes,” said Dan Twing, President and COO at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).“With its seamless support for OpenTelemetry, AI-driven insights, and robust scalability, Ascent Freemium empowers IT teams to achieve full-stack visibility and actionable insights without the financial and operational barriers that often accompany such solutions."

Ascent Freemium users can seamlessly upgrade to paid tiers as their needs evolve, ensuring a smooth transition as organizations scale their data management operations. Apica will continue to offer its other licensing tiers for organizations requiring advanced features, higher processing volumes, on-premises implementations, and dedicated support.

"Today, organizations face spiraling costs associated with complex systems and integrations. With Ascent Freemium, we offer a comprehensive platform that consolidates telemetry data management and observability, while leveraging AI/ML workflows and built-in AI agents to significantly reduce troubleshooting time. The platform builds on users' existing data and use cases, enabling them to accelerate OpenTelemetry adoption while reducing costs and complexity," said Ranjan Parthasarathy, CTO/CPO of Apica.

Ascent Freemium is available immediately for enterprise customers. Organizations can also sign up for it at without requiring a credit card.

About Apica

Apica delivers intelligent telemetry data management and observability through its unified platform, Ascent. Built on AI/ML workflows, AI agents, and powerful root cause analysis tools, Ascent greatly simplifies the complexity of handling telemetry data. The platform provides an integrated solution for data collection, telemetry pipeline management, storage, and comprehensive observability functions. Through a single pane of glass, organizations can efficiently collect, transform, route, store, observe, and analyze their data while maintaining complete cost control. This enables them to quickly identify and resolve performance issues before they impact end users. For more information, visit

