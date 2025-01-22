Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces That It Is Investigating Transmedics Group, Ltd. For Potential Violations Of Securities Laws

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TransMedics Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TMDX) (“TransMedics” or the“Company”).

The investigation concerns whether TransMedics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud.

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally.

On January 10, 2025, Scorpion Capital issued a report about the Company alleging fraud, organ trafficking, and off-label device misuse. It stated that in“20 years of shorting, TransMedics is the most extreme and grotesque healthcare fraud we have encountered, not only for its scale, but because it is predicated on the exploitation of the most vulnerable patients - the terminally ill, desperate for an organ. The 'lucky' patients who receive a diseased, damaged organ rejected by reputable surgeons and centers [. . .] are oblivious to the cesspool of perverse, secret incentives that steered the organ their way. [Corruption pervades] every aspect of the business model.” Following this news, TransMedics stock dropped $3.74 per share, or 5.15%, to close at $68.81 on January 10, 2025.

On January 13, 2025, TransMedics stock dropped another $4.76 per share, or 6.9%, to close at $64.05.

