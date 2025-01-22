Blulogix, MGI Research Webinar - Breakthrough Growth Or Bust: 9 Smart Ways To Tackle Usage, Revenue Leakage & Channels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Overcoming Monetization Challenges | Automating Quote-to-Cash for Complex Environments

BluLogix and MGI Research partner to host an exclusive webinar:“Breakthrough or Bust: 9 Smart Ways to Tackle Usage, Revenue Leakage & Channels."

MCLEAN , VA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BluLogix, a leader in subscription management and monetization solutions, is partnering with MGI Research, a renowned authority in business and financial technology, to host this exclusive webinar :“Breakthrough or Bust: 9 Smart Ways to Tackle Usage, Revenue Leakage & Channels.”

Join Igor Stenmark, Managing Director of MGI Research, and Colby Shiver, industry expert from BluLogix, to learn more about how your company can revolutionize subscription growth strategies in 2025.

📅 Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

⏰ Time: 2pm EST

📍 Location: Live Webinar (Register to Secure Your Spot)

Why Attend?

2025 is the year to embrace change. Subscription management is evolving, and with it complexity in channels, pricing (usage, dynamic, tiered, bundled and more), and operations. Businesses need smarter strategies to thrive. This webinar will empower you with 9 actionable solutions to turn challenges into growth opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

- Adopt usage-based, dynamic and tiered billing models to boost revenue and trust.

- Protect renewals, eliminate bottlenecks, and monitor revenue health with cutting-edge tools.

- Simplify multi-tier channel operations to accelerate performance.

- Master compliance, partner orchestration, and pricing flexibility.

Webinar Highlights

Join us to explore why 2025 is the year to embrace transformative change in subscription management. This webinar promises actionable strategies to tackle complexity and drive growth, focusing on key areas that can revolutionize your approach to channel operations, pricing, and revenue optimization.

Key topics include:

- Smart Pricing Strategies: Tailor pricing models, adopt usage-based billing, and simplify compliance.

- Revenue Protection: Safeguard renewals, eliminate bottlenecks, and monitor revenue health.

- Streamlining Channels: Automate partner orchestration and improve operational efficiency.

- System Integration and Automation: Unify operations for seamless processes and sustainable growth.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is designed for:

- C-Suite Executives: CEOs, CFOs, and CIOs seeking to optimize subscription revenue.

- Product Managers & Revenue Leaders: Drive profitability through smarter pricing and billing strategies.

- IT & Operations Teams: Streamline processes and improve system integration.

About the Speakers

Igor Stenmark: Managing Director, MGI Research

A visionary in the subscription economy, Igor brings decades of experience in financial and operational strategies for growing businesses.

Colby Shiver: Revenue Optimization Expert, BluLogix

With a deep understanding of complex billing, Colby helps organizations transform challenges into scalable growth opportunities.

Reserve Your Spot Today!

🚀 Don't miss the opportunity to learn how to unlock growth in the face of complexity.

