Boys & Girls Clubs Of Tennessee: Transforming Lives, One Family At A Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Boys & Girls Clubs of Tennessee, with 131 locations, are dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Every day, Boys & Girls Clubs across Tennessee open their doors to thousands of children, providing more than just a safe place after school. These Clubs-131 in total statewide-are lifelines, changing the lives of young people and the families and communities that surround them.Bart McFadden, Interim Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee, shared a powerful story about the profound impact these Clubs have on the lives of families. One foster parent,“Emily,” expressed her gratitude in a heartfelt letter:*"Thank you for your hard work making an awesome and safe place for kids to be! I literally do not know what parents do who have to pick up their kids at 2:45 each day! If it wasn't for you guys, I could not be a foster parent. You make it possible to work my job and care for Joey and every now and then to get 5 minutes to myself.And the fact that it's not just childcare, but a place he loves to be and is excited about. That's huge. I know he's not always an easy kid... thank you so much for all the work and care you pour into him and all the other kiddos." Love, Emily and Joey*This letter illustrates the dual impact of Boys & Girls Clubs: fostering positive change in the lives of children like Joey, who has found stability, support, and caring role models, and empowering parents like Emily to maintain their families while pursuing their livelihoods.By the Numbers: The Impact of Boys & Girls Clubs in TennesseeThe measurable outcomes of Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee highlight their life-changing influence:* Childcare and Out-of-School Time Programs:* 31,959 registered members in 2023* 8,225 children attend daily* Open 245 days per year, providing over 1,500 hours of programming annually* Academic Support:* Daily enrichment and tutoring to promote academic success* 93% of youth report the Club expects them to do their best* 87% of K-3rd graders improved or maintained literacy skills through the Summer Enrichment Program* Youth Mental Health:* Preventive and intervention strategies to promote positive self-image and decision-making* 87% of youth have a caring, stable adult mentor at the Club* Workforce Development:* Over 1,000 high school members gained real-world experience through internships, career training, and exploration camps* Club Programming Results:* 98% of seniors graduated on time* 95% of youth feel cared for by Club staff* 79% of youth trust and rely on their peers at the ClubBuilding Brighter Futures“Boys & Girls Clubs are not just places for kids to go-they are environments where kids are nurtured, inspired, and prepared to achieve their greatest potential,” said McFadden.From educational support and daily physical activity to social-emotional development programs, Boys & Girls Clubs are transforming the lives of children and empowering families to thrive.This success is made possible through the generosity of individuals, businesses, and community organizations. Whether through financial donations or volunteering time, these contributions fuel the vital work of Boys & Girls Clubs across the state.Support the MissionBoys & Girls Clubs of Tennessee, with 131 locations across the state, are dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Together, as a community, we can continue to provide a brighter future for children like Joey and families like Emily's.For more information or to support Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee, visit .About Boys & Girls Clubs of TennesseeBoys & Girls Clubs of Tennessee, with 131 Clubs across the state, provide a safe, positive environment for children and teens to learn, grow, and thrive. With a focus on academic success, good character, and healthy lifestyles, the Clubs are a critical resource for families across Tennessee.# # #

Bart McFadden

Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee

+1 407-760-4732

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.