Debifi And Berglinde Join Forces To Redefine Bitcoin-Backed Fiat Lending With Loans In USD, EUR, And CHF

(MENAFN- Pressat) [Lugano, January 22, 2025] – Debifi , the leading in non-custodial Bitcoin-backed lending , has announced a strategic partnership with Berglinde , a recognized innovator in Bitcoin-centered solutions. This alliance signifies a major step in connecting the traditional landscape with the economy. Together, they will offer fiat loans in USD, EUR, and CHF, providing users with expanded financial options while safeguarding their holdings.

This collaboration unites two forward-thinking firms driven by a mission to enable financial sovereignty. By merging Debifi's pioneering lending infrastructure with Berglinde's regulatory expertise, they aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that underscores Bitcoin's role as a premier global asset for collateralization.

Debifi's secure, non-custodial, multisig lending system will integrate with Berglinde's regulated financial frameworks, unlocking institutional liquidity for Bitcoin-backed loans. This synergy ensures a secure and transparent gateway for capital flows.

By leveraging Berglinde's expertise in compliance and investment management, this partnership supports Debifi's mission to scale globally, allowing Bitcoin to penetrate deeper into capital markets and diversify its utility.

The partnership is dedicated to establishing a gold standard in Bitcoin-backed lending. Their approach emphasizes security, transparency, and non-rehypothecation practices, reinforcing Bitcoin's reputation as“super collateral” for both traditional and decentralized financial systems.

This collaboration highlights how the convergence of visionary companies can expand the potential of Bitcoin as a transformative force in global finance.

Max Keidun, CEO of Debifi:

"The partnership with Berglinde marks a significant milestone for Debifi, as it unlocks seamless fiat loan access for our platform users. By combining Bitcoin's unmatched value as collateral with Berglinde's financial expertise, we're bridging the gap between Bitcoin economy and traditional finance, creating unparalleled opportunities for our users. Berglinde is one of the first fiat lenders on our platform, and we're excited to announce more partnerships in the coming months."

Phil Lojacono, Co-Founder of Berglinde:

“Our mission at Berglinde has always been to drive innovation at the intersection of Bitcoin and traditional finance. Debifi's groundbreaking approach to Bitcoin lending aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering institutions to invest in Bitcoin with confidence and integrity. This partnership sets the stage for a prosperous Bitcoin economy.”



Debifi is a non-custodial lending platform designed to unlock Bitcoin's potential as a superior collateral asset. Through secure multisig escrow and no-rehypothecation lending, Debifi offers individuals and institutions unmatched borrowing solutions.

Berglinde is a Swiss-based asset management firm at the forefront of bridging traditional finance with the Bitcoin economy. By providing secure, regulated, and innovative investment solutions, Berglinde empowers institutions to confidently navigate the transformative potential of Bitcoin.

