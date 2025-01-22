President Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of US Congress Of Christian Leaders In Davos
1/22/2025 8:11:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 22, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, met with Johnnie Moore, President of the U.S. Congress
of Christian Leaders, at the latter's request in Davos.
According to Azernews , the discussion
emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to religious freedoms, noting
with satisfaction that representatives of various nations and
religions have historically lived in peace, tranquility, and
harmony in the country.
The meeting included an exchange of views on the positive
prospects for Azerbaijan-U.S. relations during Trump's tenure.
President Ilham Aliyev stated that the Biden-Blinken
administration exhibited a biased stance towards Azerbaijan, which
resulted in a crisis in bilateral relations. The head of state
described the reinstatement of Section 907 as an expression of
ingratitude by the Biden-Blinken administration.
The sides also discussed the future trajectory of Azerbaijan's
relations with the Trump administration.
