U.S. Wants To End War In Ukraine In A Way That Is Sustainable State Secretary Rubio

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that it will be“the official policy” of the United States under Donald Trump's presidency that the war in Ukraine needs to come to an end.

He stated this in an interview with CBS Mornings , Ukrinform reports.

“It's a war and it's a conflict that was started by Russia, but it is now a stalemate, a protracted and bloody conflict. It's been incredibly destructive... Ukraine is paying the biggest price of all to its infrastructure, to the people and lives that are lost, to the millions of Ukrainians that have had to leave their countries and are living overseas. The conflict needs to end, and it's the policy of the United States that we want it to end,” Rubio said.

He stressed that the United States wants“to do everything we can to help it end”.

: If Trump sees Ukraine in NATO, we will be ther

“We are going to engage in making it end in a way that is sustainable, meaning we don't just want the conflict to end and then restart in two, three, or four years down the road. We want to bring stability,” the U.S. Secretary of State said.

As Ukrinform reported, on his first day in office, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on the diplomatic corps to focus on implementing President Donald Trump's policies, including promoting peace around the world.