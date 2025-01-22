Leidos Wins $120 Million Cybersecurity And Cryptographic Key Management Contract

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RESTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS ) today announced a new prime contract to provide Key Management Architecture & Engineering and Security Engineering Support Services to the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community and civilian agencies. The contract was awarded by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and has a one-year base period of performance and four one-year optional extensions. The contract has a total value of $120 million if all options are exercised.

"Leidos specializes in providing full spectrum cybersecurity solutions and has long supported cryptographic key management for the Navy," said Roy Stevens, Leidos National Security Sector president. "We look forward to providing an efficient and modern-day key management solution to our warfighters."

Leidos securely designs and deploys electronic cryptographic key material for its U.S. and allied national security customers. Under this contract, Leidos will design, develop, test, integrate and maintain technologies to operate key management systems.

