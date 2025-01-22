Astara Forms Roofing Platform Unified Service Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners ("Astara"), an operationally focused private equity firm that invests in middle companies, is pleased to announce the formation of Unified Service Partners ("USP"), a multi-regional roofing specializing in re-roofing services for residential, multi-family, and commercial customers.

Astara has built a strong management team to lead USP. Kelly Veatch, the company's Chief Executive Officer, brings decades of experience leading home services businesses in various sectors including landscaping, HVAC, and trash management services. "Nothing goes right until you get the people right, and we've built an outstanding team with diverse, cross-functional experience. Our goal is to unite the best roofing businesses across regions under a shared platform that prioritizes growth, exceptional customer service, employee development, and long-term success," said Mr. Veatch. "We aim to be the partner of choice for business owners who are ready to scale without losing their unique identity."

USP has recently invested in three roofing businesses and has a robust pipeline of additional expansion opportunities.

In November 2024, USP invested in Level Roofing which is based in Orlando, FL and was founded by Alejandro Rubin and Daniel Caceres. "By partnering with Astara, we'll be able to grow our business even faster," said Mr. Rubin. "They have already helped us expand our sales and marketing team so we can broaden our geographic coverage within Florida." His partner, Mr. Caceres, added "This is not only tremendous for us but also for our employees, who have been a crucial part of our success. We are excited about the opportunities they will have to develop their careers within the business."

In December 2024, USP invested in Envision Roofing which is based in Prosper, TX and founded by Mike Fellman, who has joined USP as its Chief Operating Officer. "I wasn't seeking a financial partner, but after meeting with Astara, I saw a fantastic opportunity to build something larger across multiple regions of the US," said Mr. Fellman. "I will leverage my nearly 40 years of experience in the roofing sector to help create something special."

In January 2025, USP invested in Pappas Roofing which is based in Plano, TX and founded by Bill Pappas. "By partnering with Astara, we'll have the resources to expand our business both within Texas and in other regions," said Mr. Pappas. "This partnership is a win-win-win for Pappas Roofing, Astara, and our customers."

All four founders are continuing as owners and will continue to lead their branches as part of USP. "We are thankful to Alejandro, Daniel, Mike, and Bill for the opportunity to partner with them on USP," said Rob Groberg, Partner at Astara Capital. "They've built exceptional companies, and we're excited to grow together."

"This investment builds on our decades of experience investing in and managing companies in the building products and home services industries, and demonstrates how our partnership approach appeals to founders looking to elevate their businesses," added Mr. Groberg.

Robinson Bradshaw served as legal advisor to Astara.

About Unified Service Partners Unified Service Partners (USP) provides re-roofing services for residential, multi-family, and commercial customers. USP serves both retail and insurance pay customers and currently operates in Florida and Texas. The company is actively seeking acquisition and partnership opportunities. For more information, visit or contact Jeff Gerdes, USP's VP of M&A, at [email protected] .

About Astara Capital Partners Astara Capital Partners is an integrated team of investors and operators investing in the middle market. The firm provides capital, strategic, and operational resources to its investments to build sustainable value and position them for long-term success. Astara focuses on various sectors where it has deep experience, including packaging & converting, food, building products, residential & facility services, industrial manufacturing, distribution & related services, and IT & business services. More information about Astara can be found at .

SOURCE Astara Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED