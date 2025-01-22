Trump expresses disapproval with Biden family pardons

(MENAFN) US President Donald expressed disapproval of his predecessor Joe Biden's decision to grant pardons to his family members, calling the move "unfortunate." On his final day in office, Biden granted clemency to his relatives, including his brother James Biden, who faced accusations of influence-peddling, and his son Hunter, who had his criminal record cleared for a gun crime conviction.



Trump made his remarks about Biden's pardons shortly after taking office, commenting on the issue during an executive order-signing ceremony. He later elaborated on his thoughts at a rally, where he reiterated his plans to pardon individuals involved in the 2021 Capitol riot. Trump also joked about wanting to go back and address the issue during his inauguration speech.



In addition to his family, Biden extended clemency to former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot. Critics, including Trump, have accused Biden of abusing his clemency powers for political reasons, though Biden has denied acknowledging any wrongdoing by the pardoned individuals.



Trump's comments reflect ongoing tensions between the two political figures, with Trump defending his own actions and decisions while criticizing Biden’s use of clemency.

