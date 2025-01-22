Asia Pacific SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 3,972.35 Million Witnessing 8.1% CAGR By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Asia Pacific SGLT2 Inhibitors Market

The growing population in nations with high existence, such as Japan, China, and South Korea, is driving the Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market report assesses the competitive scenario of the market, examining all the established players and new market entrants.The market for Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors is on a growth trajectory. The market, valued at USD 1,824.71 million in 2024, is poised to reach USD 3,972.35 million by 2034. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2034.Market Introduction:SGLT2 inhibitors are a kind of medicine that might lower blood sugar when one has type 2 diabetes. They escalate the aggregate of blood sugar which gets washed off when passing urine. If one has type 2 diabetes and has attempted all the alternate treatments, the doctor may indicate one to take SGLT2 inhibitors. They retain the kidneys from soaking up as much blood sugar to assist one getting rid of it.SGLT2 inhibitors restrict the endeavor of proteins known as sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 that assist the kidneys in reabsorbing glucose from the blood. Growing consciousness amidst health experts and patients about the advantages of SGLT2 inhibitors in handling type 2 diabetes is impacting the Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market demand favourably.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Key Report Highlights:.The Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market size was valued at USD 1,824.71 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 3,972.35 million by 2034..The growing elderly population is more susceptible to type 2 diabetes fuels the need for SGLT2 inhibitors in Asia Pacific..The market segmentation is primarily based on indication, drug, distribution channel, and country..The study provides market insights into China, Japan, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam and the Rest of Asia Pacific.List of Key Companies in Asia Pacific SGLT2 Inhibitors Market:.AstraZeneca.Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.Eli Lilly and Company.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd..Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.).Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc..Merck & Co., Inc..Sanofi.Pfizer Inc..Lupin.Cipla LimitedCompetitive Landscape:The Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market is portrayed by aggressiveness. Spearheading market contenders are funding massively in research and development so as to augment their product line which will assist the market to grow even more. Market contenders are also shouldering an assortment of tactical ventures to augment their regional footprint with crucial market advancements involving contemporary product instigations, constitutional consensus, mergers and acquisitions, elevated funding, and association with other firms.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Here are some of the major market developments:.In January 2024, Jilin Huisheng Biopharmaceutical Co, Ltd. acquired consent from the China NMPA for the marketing of Ganagliflozin Proline Tablets..In February 2023, Zydus Lifesciences Limited obtained consent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to materialize Canagliflozin tablets.Growth Drivers and Opportunities:.Progressive Infrastructure Facilities: Asia Pacific is encountering notable growth in healthcare with progressive framework facilities, which are essential for the speedy recognition and productive handling of diabetes, fueling the Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market growth..Growing Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes: The growing existence of type 2 diabetes covering Asia Pacific, influenced by urbanization, lifestyle alteration, and genetic tendencies, is pushing the demand for productive diabetes handling solutions such as SGLT2 inhibitors..Speedy Urbanization: Speedy urbanization in the Asia Pacific has caused notable alterations in dietary patterns, with people moving from conventional, whole-food diets to elevated-calorie processed food. This shift towards processed foods, together with a more desk-bound lifestyle, has ignited the rise in obesity, a prominent probability element for the advancement of type 2 diabetes.Regional Analysis:India is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The country's robust growth is due to its burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, which is the largest and booming worldwide and has encouraged invention through association between home and foreign firms.China accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market in 2024. This is extensively due to the elevated existence of type 2 diabetes pushed by speedy economic growth, urbanization, and linked lifestyle alterations.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Segmental Overview:By Indication Outlook:.Cardiovascular.Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).Type 2 Diabetes.OthersBy Drug Outlook:.Farxiga (Dapagliflozin).Inpefa (Sotagliflozin).Invokana (Canagliflozin).Jardiance (Empagliflozin).Qtern (Dapagliflozin/Saxagliptin).Other SGLT2 InhibitorsBy Distribution Channel Outlook:.Hospital Pharmacies.Online Pharmacies.Retail PharmaciesBy Country Outlook:.China.Japan.India.Malaysia.South Korea.Indonesia.Australia.Vietnam.Rest of Asia PacificFAQs:How much is the Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market growth?The market size was valued at USD 1,824.71 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 3,972.35 million by 2034.Which country held the largest Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors market share?China had the largest market share in 2024.Based on indication, which segment led the market in 2024?The type 2 diabetes segment dominated the market in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2034.Browse PMR's Asia Pacific SGLT2 Inhibitors Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Asia Pacific SGLT2 inhibitors industry is expected to reach USD 3,972.35 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2034.Browse More Research Reports:In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market:Needle Holder Market:Injection Pen Market:Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras Market:Digital X-Ray Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.