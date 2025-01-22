Trump meme coin drops following Melania launching her very own

(MENAFN) A meme coin launched by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump experienced a significant 40% drop in value on Sunday, following the release of a competing token by Melania Trump. Melania Trump introduced her own meme coin to her 3.4 million followers on X, which quickly gained attention. Promoted across her social platforms, the coin reached a market capitalization of $4 billion within 30 minutes of its debut, according to DEXScreener. Donald Trump retweeted her post, boosting the visibility of the token. Within an hour, the MELANIA token attracted nearly 20,000 investors, triggering notable volatility in the crypto market.



Meanwhile, the TRUMP coin, which had a market cap of $15 billion earlier in the day, lost $5 billion in value. The MELANIA token is positioned as a way to “support” and “engage” with Melania Trump, but it emphasizes that the token is not intended as an investment. The token launch comes just days after the TRUMP coin’s explosive success. The Solana-based coin surged by 19,000% in its first 24 hours, achieving a market cap of $36 billion. Trump had promoted it on Truth Social and X, positioning it as a way for supporters to join the "Trump community."



Both tokens have attracted criticism from ethics watchdogs. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest with Trump’s business ventures. MELANIA’s token allocation includes 35% for team vesting, with the rest divided among public distribution, treasury, and liquidity. In contrast, 80% of TRUMP’s supply is reserved for entities tied to the Trump Organization, leaving just 20% for public investors. These launches occur ahead of Trump’s January 20 inauguration, during which he has vowed to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet,” with Paul Atkins, his nominee to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, expected to spearhead these efforts. Trump had previously been a vocal critic of cryptocurrency but changed his stance during his election campaign, pledging to reshape the U.S. cryptocurrency landscape.

