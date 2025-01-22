Triple Growth: Ambius Expands Reach With Three Acquisitions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) These targeted expansions have significantly bolstered the company's presence across key markets, further empowering Ambius to create inspiring, wellness-focused environments across diverse industries. By integrating these new partnerships, Ambius continues to solidify its position as the premier provider of transformative interior and exterior environments.

"We are honored to welcome A-Oak Farms, Evergreen Tropical Interiors and Guaranteed Foliage to the Ambius family," said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. "Their expertise, deep regional roots, and shared passion for sustainability perfectly align with our mission to create innovative, sensory-driven experiences that inspire."

A-Oak Farms: Strengthening the Southeast

Established in 1976 by the Wingard brothers, A-Oak Farms has strong southern roots and provides professional plant and floral services tailored to each client's unique needs. Their passion for plants and creating stunning indoor environments converge with Ambius' mission to transform spaces into dynamic experiences.

This acquisition, with the support of Bert, Mark and Steve Wingard, allows Ambius to expand its presence across South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. It adds new service locations in Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Lexington, Greenville, Brunswick, Savannah and Charlotte. The acquisition also fortifies Ambius' service delivery in key markets such as Atlanta, Nashville and Raleigh.

Evergreen Tropical Interiors: Growing in Massachusetts

Founded in 1990, Evergreen Tropical Interiors has a long-standing reputation for outstanding customer service. The Company specializes in interior design and exterior landscaping and serves commercial businesses in Brookline, Cambridge, Canton, Quincy and Boston's Seaport District.

"In seeking out a buyer, we looked for an organization that shared our core values and strong commitment to customers and employees," said Steven Ross, President of Evergreen Tropical Interiors. "We found the perfect fit with Ambius and are excited about this new chapter for our customers and team."

Guaranteed Foliage: A Legacy of Excellence

Since 1983, Guaranteed Foliage has provided its clients with top-quality interior foliage plant services, specializing in innovative designs and professional plant care maintenance. Owned and operated by Don and Deborah McDonough, Guaranteed Foliage joined the Ambius family on November 1, 2024.

"For more than 60 years, Ambius has been helping businesses create sensory-driven experiences that ignite happiness in spaces where people live, work and play," said Don McDonough, President of Guaranteed Foliage. "Ambius is the market leader in commercial interior landscaping, and we are thrilled to join forces with an organization that shares our commitment to customers, colleagues and the regions we serve."

"2024 was a remarkable chapter for Ambius," added MacHarg. "The addition of these outstanding businesses strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that connect people to nature and enhance indoor environments. As we look ahead, these partnerships position us to continue setting new standards in the industry while staying true to our mission of creating spaces where both people and plants can thrive."

For more information about Ambius and their growing family of acquisitions, please visit . To contact Ambius about additional acquisitions, email [email protected] or call 813-666-0072.

ABOUT AMBIUS

Established in 1963, Ambius is a renowned leader in creating sensory-driven experiences through innovative interior and exterior landscaping, green walls, holiday decor, and cutting-edge scenting solutions. Through the power of nature and design, Ambius uses a layered approach to transform the places where people live, work, and play into spaces that help ignite happiness and promote well-being. Operating today in 16 countries, Ambius combines global insight with localized expertise and execution. Ambius is a division of Rentokil Terminix North America .

