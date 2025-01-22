1-800-Packouts Contributes To California Wildfire Relief Efforts With Matching Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Our hearts go out to those affected by the LA wildfires. We're working hard to get involved with relief efforts," said Stefan Figley, President of 1-800-Packouts. "By matching the generous donations of the 1-800-Packouts community, we hope to partner with local organizations in a way that helps make a positive impact the people affected by the fires."

In addition to the matching fund, one of the local LA area locations, 1-800-Packouts of The Inland Empire, has partnered with Sandals Church to help with the recovery efforts in their community. The franchise is using their trucks and facilities to store, transport and hand out donations to the victims of the fires.

"I'm proud to see our team reach out to help the communities they live in and try to support folks who are having to face such a difficult situation," Figley said. "We are thankful for our franchise owners, like Brandt Benson, who step into action when people around them are in need of aid."

On Jan. 7-8, high winds fueled fires in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton neighborhoods near Los Angeles, burning more than 38,000 acres in Los Angeles County and displacing close to 200,000 residents.

To contribute to the relief efforts, visit the donation page here .

To learn more about 1-800-Packouts, visit 1800packouts .

About 1-800-Packouts

1-800-Packouts, the leader in property contents restoration, delivers expert inventory management, packing, cleaning, and climate-controlled storage services for homes and businesses during stressful times. Trusted by property owners and the largest insurance carriers to secure and protect valuable possessions when disasters happen, 1-800-Packouts is expanding rapidly to meet the growing demand for contents restoration services across North America. For more information, visit 1800packouts .

