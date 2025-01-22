Flowers Foods To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results
Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results
Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Access to the webcast, along with the press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation, will be available and archived at investors.flowersfoods.com .
About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2023 sales of $5.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at
