Lantronix CEO Saleel Awsare Named To Forbes Technology Council

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in IoT compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced the appointment of its president and CEO Saleel Awsare to the Forbes Council, an invitation-only community for successful business and leaders worldwide. Awsare was selected by Forbes based on his achievements and thought leadership within the technology as well as his significant track record of success at a leadership level.

“I am honored to join the Forbes Technology Council and excited to be given the opportunity to share my thought leadership on the technology industry, particularly regarding the AI and IoT transformations that are shaping how enterprises do business worldwide,” said Awsare.“As the CEO of Lantronix, I have the opportunity to work with the world's leading enterprises as they embrace digital transformation and enter a new era of edge intelligence with support from Lantronix's cutting-edge solutions and engineering expertise.”

Awsare has led transformational change across the IoT, mobile, communications, wireless and related industries in his leadership positions with multiple companies, including Lantronix, Synaptics Inc., Conexant Systems LLC and Nuvoton Technology Corporation, all for which he demonstrated proven success in driving worldwide revenues and growth.

Prior to joining Lantronix in 2023, Awsare served as senior vice president at Synaptics Inc., where he was also general manager of Synaptics's Enterprise and Mobile Division, its largest division. Awsare was also an integral part of Synaptics's pivot from Mobile to the IoT and enterprise markets, a move that proved instrumental in driving its multi-fold increase in market valuation.

From 2012 to 2017, prior to his tenure at Synaptics, Awsare served in several senior roles, including president of Conexant Systems LLC, where he successfully positioned Conexant as a market leader in audio and voice technologies. His leadership at Conexant contributed significantly to its successful acquisition by Synaptics in 2017. From 2008 to 2012, Awsare was president of Nuvoton Technology Corporation America, where he was responsible for U.S.-based operations.

About Forbes Councils



Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. Learn more about the Forbes Councils.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix's products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix's leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

