Automotive Clutch Market To Surpass $22.3 Bn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Major automotive clutch participants include Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner, Eaton, Exedy, F.C.C, GKN Automotive, Magna, Schaeffler, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen

The automotive clutch market valuation is predicted to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

This growth is driven by increasing global demand for passenger and commercial vehicles, supported by rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization in emerging economies. The surge in vehicle sales has heightened the demand for clutches, particularly in manual and semi-automatic transmission vehicles.



Technological advancements in transmission systems, such as the development of dual-clutch and automated manual transmissions (AMT), are contributing to automotive clutch market expansion. These innovations offer fuel efficiency and smoother driving experiences, addressing consumer and regulatory demands for sustainability. Additionally, the growing automotive aftermarket, fueled by the need for vehicle maintenance and replacement parts, further boosts clutch demand. The transition to hybrid and electric vehicles also presents opportunities for manufacturers to develop specialized clutch systems.



The shift towards fuel-efficient transmission technologies is another key market driver. Advanced systems like dual-clutch transmissions are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions. Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter environmental regulations, prompting automakers to integrate these advanced systems into their vehicles. Regions such as Europe and North America, known for stringent emission norms, are at the forefront of this trend.



The automotive clutch market segment from the passenger vehicle segment accounted for 80% share and is projected to generate USD 15 billion by 2034. The dominance of this segment stems from the high production and sales of passenger cars globally, particularly in emerging markets where urbanization and rising disposable incomes are driving vehicle ownership.



The automotive clutch market is also segmented by sales channels into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment, accounting for 85% share in 2024, remains dominant due to its role in supplying primary clutch systems during vehicle manufacturing. OEMs benefit from established partnerships with automakers, offering high-quality, warranty-backed components. However, the aftermarket segment is gaining traction as aging vehicles require replacements and upgrades.



China, the largest automotive clutch market, represented 60% of the revenue share in 2024 and is projected to USD 4 billion by 2034. The country's vast automotive production capacity, catering to both domestic and global markets, drives clutch demand. Competitive manufacturing capabilities and cost-effective production further position China as a leading supplier of high-quality clutches to the global market.



