MTY Increases Its Quarterly Dividend By 18%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTY Food Group (“MTY” or the“Company”) (TSX: MTY), franchisor and operator of multiple concepts of restaurants worldwide, announces its quarterly dividend payment will increase from 28.0¢ per share to 33.0¢ per share, a growth of 18%. The 33.0¢ dividend will be payable on February 14, 2025 to registered in the Company's records at the end of the business day on February 4, 2025.

“This dividend increase reflects our continued confidence in MTY's strength, strategic growth initiatives launched in 2024, and our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. The 18% increase continues to shows the strength of the MTY brand portfolio, our free cash flow(1) generation abilities and our capacity to return capital to shareholders while investing in our normal course issuer bid. Our brands highlight the resilience of our business model and our focus on sustainable long-term growth. The 18% increase represents the twelfth increase since our first dividend of 4.5¢ per quarter was declared in November 2010.” says Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer of MTY.

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the“Non-GAAP measures” section below.

Non-GAAP measures

Normalized adjusted EBITDA (revenue less operating expenses (excluding transaction costs related to acquisitions) ) and free cash flows (net cash flows provided by operating activities, used in additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and provided by proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment) are non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) measures, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that Normalized adjusted EBITDA is a useful metric because it is consistent with the indicators management uses internally to measure the Company's performance, to prepare operating budgets and to determine components of executive compensation, without including the impact of transaction costs related to acquisitions, which may vary in occurrence and in amount. The Company believes that free cash flows are a useful metric because it provides the Company with a measure related to decision-making about cash-intensive matters such as capital expenditures, compensation, and potential acquisitions. The Company also believes that these measures are used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties and that these measures allow them to compare the Company's operations and financial performance from period to period and provide them with a supplemental measure of the operating performance and financial position and thus highlight trends in the core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures.

Forward-looking information

Certain information in this News Release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this News Release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this News Release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR+'s at .

