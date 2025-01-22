Trump orders temporary suspension of all U.S. foreign aid programs for 90 days

(MENAFN) On Monday, President Donald ordered a temporary suspension of all U.S. foreign aid programs for 90 days, pending a comprehensive review to determine whether they align with his administration’s policy goals. The executive order, signed by Trump on his first day back in office, directs all department and agency heads responsible for foreign aid programs to immediately halt new commitments and disbursements of development funds.



The decision is based on the belief that foreign aid and its bureaucratic structures are often incompatible with U.S. interests, sometimes conflicting with American values, and can contribute to global instability by promoting ideas that disrupt harmonious relations both within and between nations. The executive order calls for a temporary suspension of new foreign development aid, including assistance to foreign governments, international NGOs, and contractors. During this 90-day period, all aid programs will undergo a thorough review to evaluate their effectiveness and compatibility with U.S. foreign policy, overseen by the Office of Management and Budget.



The Secretary of State, in consultation with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, will have final decision-making authority on whether each foreign aid program will continue, be adjusted, or be suspended. In some cases, funding for programs may resume before the end of the 90-day period if a review is completed and approved by the Secretary of State or a designated official. The order also gives the Secretary of State the authority to waive the suspension for specific programs. Importantly, the order does not interfere with the legal powers of the administration or executive agencies, nor does it affect the powers of the Office of Management and Budget regarding budgetary or legislative decisions.



U.S. foreign aid is an essential component of the country’s foreign policy, providing resources to strategically important nations, those experiencing conflict, or communities in need. Managed primarily by USAID and other government agencies, U.S. foreign aid is typically distributed in the form of grants for various projects run by non-profit organizations, foreign governments, and international institutions.

