(MENAFN) Emotions of joy and disbelief filled the air as the three abductees, Rumi, Doron, and Emily, were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza’s Saraya Square. This moment, which seemed almost like a scripted event, was orchestrated by the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, who mocked the situation by presenting "souvenirs" to the women, turning them into bargaining chips in the ongoing conflict. After more than a year of intense fighting, these women were returned, but the public couldn’t help but question the paradox of the situation. As tears of joy flowed, many wondered how it was possible that after so much fighting, the Israeli military's forces were still being confronted by Hamas, now equipped with new military uniforms and weapons. The moment served as a stark reminder of the events of October 7, when the Hamas fighters had attacked Israel. Despite the widespread destruction in northern Gaza, the central Gaza Strip, including the area around Saraya Square, remained largely intact. The scene revealed how Hamas had, as in previous Israeli operations, retreated into populated areas, using civilians as human shields, hiding in tunnels beneath cement buildings.



While some rationalize that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) prioritized saving the lives of hostages, avoiding dangerous urban combat, the truth remains that the IDF’s military efforts were futile in eliminating Hamas. Despite claims of seeking "absolute victory," the results were far from victorious. The abductees were returned, but at a cost: many lives lost, both among soldiers and the abducted individuals. The focus now must be on bringing all hostages home, alive or dead, acknowledging that the goal of eliminating Hamas has become unrealistic. The military strategy should have shifted toward combining force with political solutions for Gaza’s post-conflict future, addressing the root cause of the situation. However, it’s now clear that promises of continued fighting without a concrete plan are futile. Instead, Israel must learn from these mistakes and ensure that such a tragedy will never occur again.

