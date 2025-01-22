Resignation of Chief of Staff sparks wave of similar departures among high-ranking military commanders

(MENAFN) The resignation of Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi of the Israeli yesterday has sparked a wave of similar departures among high-ranking military commanders, all attributed to the failure to prevent the October 7, 2023, "Al-Aqsa Flood" attack. This has raised questions about whether these resignations are meant to shift responsibility for the attack away from Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu. The resignation of military leaders has been accompanied by growing demands within Israel, particularly from the opposition, for the government's downfall, holding it accountable for the failure to protect the country and for rebuilding public trust in both the government and the army.



In his resignation letter, effective March 6, Halevi took full responsibility for the army's failure on October 7, stating, "The IDF has failed in its mission to defend Israel, and the state has paid a heavy price." He acknowledged the immense toll on life and the scars left on many soldiers and their families, but also highlighted the army’s later achievements across multiple fronts in the Middle East. Halevi confirmed that he would oversee investigations into the October 7 failure and continue preparing the IDF for future security challenges. Halevi's resignation was followed shortly by that of Southern Command chief Yaron Finkelman, who also took personal responsibility for the failure to protect the Western Negev region on October 7. Israeli Channel 13 reported more military resignations to follow.



Several political, military, and security officials have publicly acknowledged their failure to prevent the attack, with key figures, including the head of the intelligence division, Aharon Haleva, stepping down over the incident. Despite these resignations, Netanyahu has refused to accept any responsibility for the attack. His office stated that he thanked Halevi for his service and planned a future meeting. Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir remarked that Halevi’s resignation was anticipated regardless of the war's outcome, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich suggested that the military leadership would soon be replaced in preparation for the resumption of the war.

MENAFN22012025000045015687ID1109117196