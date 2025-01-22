du elevates employee experience with Workvivo platform by Zoom

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced a partnership with Workvivo by Zoom. This collaboration aims to transform internal communications within du to embrace a future-oriented approach to employee engagement and company culture. It will help du maintain an open, transparent, and connected work environment where every team member feels valued, heard, and actively engaged in the company's successes and vision.

Workvivo by Zoom offers a vibrant, user-focused that elevates employee engagement, streamlines collaboration, and strengthens company culture. It transforms internal interactions into a dynamic exchange, enhancing team efficiency and decision-making, while also highlighting employee achievements and fostering a positive work atmosphere. Workvivo ensures that every team member feels connected and valued by centralising communication and tailoring content to individual preferences, ultimately enhancing the overall employee experience within du.

Adel AlRais, head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du said: "Our partnership with Workvivo marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating the ultimate work environment. This is more than a platform change, it's about enhancing our collective experience, ensuring every team member feels connected to our values and goals. Workvivo empowers us to celebrate our achievements and build a more dynamic, inclusive, and collaborative work environment."

As one of the region's first major corporations to adopt Workvivo, du is enhancing its internal communication landscape to foster a workplace that values innovation, connection, and shared success. This initiative is poised to advance du's internal communication practices and strengthen its position as a leading employer that prioritises employee engagement and culture.





