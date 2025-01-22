Elite Solar Ranks #9 On Wood Mackenzie's Global Solar PV Module Manufacturers Ranking For H1 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EliTe Solar, a global leader in integrated solar manufacturing, is proud to announce its ranking as #9 on Wood Mackenzie's prestigious "Global Solar PV Module Manufacturers Ranking for H1 2024." This recognition underscores EliTe Solar's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability in the industry.

As a BloombergNEF Tier 1 company since 2012, EliTe Solar has established itself as a trusted provider of high-efficiency solar solutions. The company's comprehensive process-spanning ingot, wafer, cell, and module production-ensures superior quality control and cost efficiency, making it a preferred partner for customers worldwide.

"Our ranking reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers and partners. EliTe Solar remains committed to driving the clean energy transition by delivering best-in-class service while continually building and nurturing strong partnerships," said Arndt Lutz, EliTe Solar's CEO.

EliTe Solar's innovative advancements in n-type and p-type cell technologies have set a benchmark for performance and reliability, empowering utility-scale, commercial, and industrial solar projects globally. The company's strategic focus on sustainable manufacturing practices, with facilities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, and an upcoming hub in the USA, further highlights its leadership in supporting the global energy transition.

This recognition by Wood Mackenzie reinforces EliTe Solar's mission to accelerate the adoption of solar power and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

About EliTe Solar

EliTe Solar, established in 2005, has a proven track record of delivering over 10GW of solar modules globally. As a premier provider of photovoltaic modules and intelligent energy solutions, EliTe Solar offers optimized solar solutions catering to utility, commercial, and industrial clients worldwide. Through customized continuous innovation in solar technologies and finance solutions, EliTe Solar delivers intelligent energy solutions that maximize value and mitigate risk while optimizing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Headquartered in Singapore and with manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, and soon, the USA, EliTe Solar is committed to sustainability and excellence in providing reliable and efficient solar solutions. Discover more at elite-solar .

