CRITEO TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 5, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO ), the Commerce company, will announce its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results. They will be joined by Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer, for the Q&A session.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call: