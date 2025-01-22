CRITEO TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 5, 2025
Date
1/22/2025 7:02:07 AM
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO ), the Commerce media company, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results. They will be joined by Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer, for the Q&A session.
To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:
|
.
|
United States:
|
|
+1 800 836 8184
|
.
|
International:
|
|
+1 646 357 8785
|
.
|
France:
|
|
080-094-5120
|
|
|
|
The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website and will be available for replay.
About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO ) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit .
Contacts
Criteo Investor Relations
Melanie Dambre, [email protected]
Criteo Public Relations
Jessica Meyers, [email protected]
