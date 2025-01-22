School Choice Safari At Zootampa To Help Families Navigate Educational Options

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

500 attendees expected for unique fair combining education exploration with family fun

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsborough families seeking the best educational options for their children can do so in a one-of-a-kind setting at the School Choice Safari, hosted by GuidEd Florida. This unique event combines education exploration with family-friendly fun, creating an engaging experience for parents and students.

This family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at ZooTampa's Saunders Pavilion, offering parents a valuable opportunity to connect directly with representatives from a wide range of K–12 schools.

Representatives from traditional public, public charter, magnet, private schools, online learning, homeschool, and microschool groups will be available to meet with families. Attendees can ask questions, gather insights, and receive guidance to make informed decisions about their children's education.

To ensure all families can access information about their options, GuidEd representatives will provide free, bilingual assistance throughout the event, meeting individually with families to offer personalized support.

"This event offers Hillsborough County families a unique opportunity to explore educational options and connect directly with K-12 school representatives," said Kelly Garcia, board chair of GuidEd Florida. "By offering personalized, bilingual assistance and following up after the event, we ensure that every family feels supported throughout their school search journey. Our focus is on helping parents make informed decisions that will have a lasting impact on their children's education and future."

The family-friendly celebration will include complimentary food, face painting, magicians, photo booths, and games. Attendees can also participate in exciting giveaways and raffle prizes throughout the day.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2025, celebrated nationwide from January 26 to February 1, which will feature more than 27,000 events nationwide celebrating educational opportunity.

GuidEd Florida works to help families navigate their educational options and find the best fit for their children's needs.

Location Details: ZooTampa at Lowry Park is located at 1101 W. Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604. The event will take place in the Saunders Pavilion.

Families can learn more and RSVP for this free event at tampaschoolchoicesafari or schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-tampa-safari-de-opciones-escolares/ to access the information in Spanish.

