Aviation Fuel Market Worth $325.98 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

The Aviation is estimated in terms of market size to be USD 200.21 billion in 2024 to USD 325.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% and in terms of volume to be 86.20 billion gallons in 2024 to 132.80 billion gallons by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.5%t during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Aviation fuel manufacturers focus on developing high quality fuels that enhance the aircrafts performance and reduce operational costs associated with air travel. Increasing focus on reducing aviations emissions impact on environment have increased the investment in sustainable aviation fuels. Aviation fuel manufacturers play a pivotal role in providing efficient and environmentally responsible fuel to the global aviation industry. Advancements and availability of various fuel producing techniques is also contributing to the aviation fuel market.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 200.21 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 325.98 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Fuel Type, Aircraft Type, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Supply chain disruptions Key Market Opportunities Surge in demand for renewable and circular solutions Key Market Drivers Rising global air passenger and cargo traffic

By Aircraft Type, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) segment for the aviation fuel market is projected to grow at highest market share during the forecast period.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) segment by aircraft type is projected to grow at highest market share due to growing demand for use in defense sector for activities like ISR and tactical operations. Technological development further propels the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, especially the propulsion system and alternative fuels. Innovations with hybrid-electric and hydrogen power and integration with SAFs address both concerns around the efficiency of operationalization and environment. Regulatory policies promoting Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) inclusion into controlled airspace along with research and development promoted by the governments help expand this market. As the demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) grows across various sectors, the segment is going to drive significant changes in the aviation fuel market and, therefore, will be one of the key contributors to the evolution of the industry during the forecast period.

Based on fuel type, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) segment will be dominating the market acting as an ideal form of aviation fuel.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) segment will be dominating the market acting as an ideal form of aviation fuel in terms of environmental concerns. SAF has the ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% which helps the global aviation sector to align with the aim of achieving net-zero emissions. Also, airlines are increasingly incorporating SAF to meet regulatory requirements, thereby contributing to the growing demand for Saf aviation fuel.

Asia Pacific holds the second highest market share in the regions considered for the aviation fuel market.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the second highest market share in the regions considered for aviation fuel market in the forecast period. Increasing air travel demands in the region both for domestic and international is fuelling the demand for aviation fuel in the region. Also, Governments and aviation sector in the region is actively investing in the production of SAF innovations. The key hubs in Singapore continue to dominate as the global transit points, while in emerging markets, there is rapid construction of airports and expansion of fleets to take care of more passenger traffic. This growth directly correlates with higher consumption of aviation fuel thereby increasing the Asia Pacific region market share.

Key Players in Aviation Fuel companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Chevron Corporation (US), BP P.L.C. (U.K.), Shell (U.K.), and TotalEnergies (France) are the major key players in the aviation fuel market. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

