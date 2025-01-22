Holding(S) In Company

Date
1/22/2025 6:46:04 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
| Name
| City of registered office
| Country of registered office
| J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
16-Jan-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Jan-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
| .
| % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
| % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
| Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
| Total number of voting rights held in issuer
| Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 2.274308
| 2.849981
| 5.124289
| 4128223
| Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
| Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
| Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
| % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
| % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
| GB00BNR4T868
|
| 1832181
|
| 2.274308
| Sub Total 8.A
| 1832181
| 2.274308%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
| Type of financial instrument
| Expiration date
| Exercise/conversion period
| Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
| % of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
| Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))
| Type of financial instrument
| Expiration date
| Exercise/conversion period
| Physical or cash settlement
| Number of voting rights
| % of voting rights
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 31/01/2025
| 31/01/2025
| Cash
| 2233
| 0.002771
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 04/02/2025
| 04/02/2025
| Cash
| 18136
| 0.022506
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 10/02/2025
| 10/02/2025
| Cash
| 122858
| 0.152504
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 04/03/2025
| 04/03/2025
| Cash
| 3391
| 0.004205
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 02/04/2025
| 02/04/2025
| Cash
| 3054
| 0.003785
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 02/05/2025
| 02/05/2025
| Cash
| 2991
| 0.003704
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 14/05/2025
| 14/05/2025
| Cash
| 144937
| 0.179913
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 23/05/2025
| 23/05/2025
| Cash
| 138634
| 0.172089
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 03/06/2025
| 03/06/2025
| Cash
| 581
| 0.000719
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 12/06/2025
| 12/06/2025
| Cash
| 140426
| 0.174308
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 02/07/2025
| 02/07/2025
| Cash
| 5564
| 0.006900
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 07/07/2025
| 07/07/2025
| Cash
| 34851
| 0.043255
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 14/07/2025
| 14/07/2025
| Cash
| 15769
| 0.019571
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 04/08/2025
| 04/08/2025
| Cash
| 5033
| 0.006240
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 05/08/2025
| 05/08/2025
| Cash
| 331536
| 0.411541
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 13/08/2025
| 13/08/2025
| Cash
| 526210
| 0.653194
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 19/08/2025
| 19/08/2025
| Cash
| 473233
| 0.587433
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 02/09/2025
| 02/09/2025
| Cash
| 253
| 0.000314
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 18/09/2025
| 18/09/2025
| Cash
| 55066
| 0.068354
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 02/10/2025
| 02/10/2025
| Cash
| 1949
| 0.002416
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 27/10/2025
| 27/10/2025
| Cash
| 29552
| 0.036678
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 04/11/2025
| 04/11/2025
| Cash
| 3590
| 0.004448
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 28/11/2025
| 28/11/2025
| Cash
| 9395
| 0.011662
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 02/12/2025
| 02/12/2025
| Cash
| 1778
| 0.002205
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 10/12/2025
| 10/12/2025
| Cash
| 14617
| 0.018144
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 22/12/2025
| 22/12/2025
| Cash
| 13832
| 0.017169
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 31/12/2025
| 31/12/2025
| Cash
| 905
| 0.001118
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 02/01/2026
| 02/01/2026
| Cash
| 400
| 0.000496
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 05/01/2026
| 05/01/2026
| Cash
| 4771
| 0.005917
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 19/01/2026
| 19/01/2026
| Cash
| 1395
| 0.001729
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 20/01/2026
| 20/01/2026
| Cash
| 50
| 0.000062
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 22/01/2026
| 22/01/2026
| Cash
| 6996
| 0.008681
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 03/02/2026
| 03/02/2026
| Cash
| 7431
| 0.009219
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 10/02/2026
| 10/02/2026
| Cash
| 30423
| 0.037762
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 28/04/2026
| 28/04/2026
| Cash
| 74972
| 0.093046
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 30/05/2028
| 30/05/2028
| Cash
| 2000
| 0.002482
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 12/12/2029
| 12/12/2029
| Cash
| 34025
| 0.042231
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 28/12/2029
| 28/12/2029
| Cash
| 15762
| 0.019562
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 04/04/2031
| 04/04/2031
| Cash
| 3142
| 0.003900
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 07/04/2031
| 07/04/2031
| Cash
| 2571
| 0.003191
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 08/04/2031
| 08/04/2031
| Cash
| 1000
| 0.001241
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 15/04/2031
| 15/04/2031
| Cash
| 1489
| 0.001847
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 18/04/2031
| 18/04/2031
| Cash
| 797
| 0.000989
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 28/05/2031
| 28/05/2031
| Cash
| 1601
| 0.001987
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 29/05/2031
| 29/05/2031
| Cash
| 1270
| 0.001576
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 13/06/2031
| 13/06/2031
| Cash
| 1966
| 0.002440
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 16/06/2031
| 16/06/2031
| Cash
| 1870
| 0.002321
| Cash-settled Equity Swap
| 20/01/2032
| 20/01/2032
| Cash
| 1737
| 0.002156
| Sub Total 8.B2
|
| 2296042
| 2.849981%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
| Ultimate controlling person
| Name of controlled undertaking
| % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|
|
|
| JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|
|
|
| JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| J.P. Morgan SE
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
20-Jan-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
