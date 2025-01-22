Redesign Launches 2025 National Youth Survey On The Most Valuable Skills To Learn In School

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The survey asks students to reflect on their own opportunities for developing skills that they view as valuable, using reDesign's nine essential skill sets–the Future9 Competencies – as a comparative measure. The Future9 Competencies, which can be adopted or adapted for school, system, or community use, are informed by the latest relevant research on cognitive, behavioral, and social-emotional development alongside the priorities of communities, the workforce, and higher education.

"There is increasingly broad global agreement (from OECD, UNICEF, and the International Baccalaureate, to the EASEL Model, CASEL, America Succeeds' Durable Skills, and reDesign's Future9 Competencies) about the competencies and skills that are essential to learn," said reDesign's Executive Director, Antonia Rudenstine. "However, the picture is incomplete without the voices of young people on the cusp of adulthood–those who are experiencing school and higher education right now, and those who are closest to entry-level positions. This survey will help complete the picture." reDesign intends to share aggregate results of the survey with the CBE field, as part of the ongoing national effort to build this still nascent research base.

Adults from a diverse range of settings are encouraged to share the survey with the young people in their schools, community-based learning programs, workplaces, and communities–participants do no need to be currently enrolled in school.

Students who complete the 9-minute survey by February 15, 2025 will have a chance to win a gift card.

Young people ages 16-22 interested in completing the survey may do so here . Students under 18 years of age will need permission from a parent/guardian to participate.

To learn more about reDesign, the Future9 Competencies, and the future of learning, visit .

About reDesign

Since 2008, reDesign has partnered with schools, districts, and states to spark change in education. With more than 60 years of combined experience, we've helped communities create opportunities for over one million young people to develop the skills that enable them to thrive in a rapidly-changing world.

