Maduro’S Tax Reform: Venezuela’S Bid To Revive A Battered Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has ordered a comprehensive tax reform to broaden the tax base and reduce evasion. This move forms part of a broader economic reactivation plan for 2025.



Maduro aims to stabilize Venezuela's after years of crisis and international sanctions. The tax reform focuses on expanding the tax base and combating evasion.



Maduro emphasized that higher-income individuals should pay more taxes. He described tax evasion as a "crime" and called for an end to illegal local tax collection practices.



The plans to streamline tax regulations across different government levels to improve efficiency. Maduro also declared the National Economic Council in permanent session to oversee economic reactivation efforts.



He announced a recovery plan for 13 economic sectors, including oil, banking, and capital markets. An import substitution plan aims to boost domestic industry by replacing imports with local production.







Venezuela's economy shrank by about 80% between 2013 and 2021 due to mismanagement and overreliance on oil exports. Recent market-oriented reforms, including partial dollarization, have led to modest economic recovery.

Venezuela's Economic Outlook

GDP growth is estimated at 4.5% for 2024. However, significant challenges persist. Inflation remains high at around 70% annually. Oil production, while increasing, remains well below historical levels.



The informal sector accounts for 40-60% of the economy, complicating tax collection efforts. International sanctions continue to limit Venezuela 's access to global financial markets and oil revenues.



The proposed tax reform aims to increase government revenues and reduce oil dependence. Some economists warn that increasing taxes in a fragile economy could lead to further informalization and potentially hamper growth.



The success of these measures will depend on effective implementation, investment attraction, and navigating complex international relations. As Venezuela enters 2025, the country faces a critical juncture.



In short, the government's ability to balance economic reforms with political stability will determine the nation's path forward. The world watches as Venezuela attempts to rebuild its economy and regain its former prosperity.

