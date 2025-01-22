CORRECTING And REPLACING -- Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment Of 2024 Dividends
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2024 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT's dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol“PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2024:
| Record Date
| Payment
Date
| Total Cash
Distribution
Per Share
| Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2024
| Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
| Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
| Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
| Return of
Capital
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3/28/2024
| 4/30/2024
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.000000
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.115735
| $
| 0.000000
| 6/28/2024
| 7/31/2024
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.000000
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.115699
| $
| 0.000000
| 9/30/2024
| 10/31/2024
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.000000
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.115710
| $
| 0.000000
| 12/31/2024
| 1/31/2025
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.000000
| $
| 0.240000
| $
| 0.115717
| $
| 0.000000
|
|
| $
| 0.960000
| $
| 0.960000
| $
| 0.000000
| $
| 0.960000
| $
| 0.462861
| $
| 0.000000
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
| Contact:
| John Wilfong
| SCR Partners
| ...
