Rockefellas TV Debuts On Apple TV, Bringing Generations Of Rock To A Global Audience

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rockefellas TV proudly announces its partnership with Apple TV ! Rockefellas TV is now accessible to 25 million Apple TV users worldwide, offering an unparalleled look into the vibrant and electrifying world of music.

Rockefellas TV will now serve as the premier home for musicians, videos, exclusive concert footage, and behind-the-scenes access to some of the most iconic events in the music industry. With the excitement of NAMM Show 2025, the magic of Coachella to the intimate vibes at Backstage at Larsen's, Rockefellas TV will capture it all. To celebrate this monumental partnership, Rockefellas TV is kicking off with its first segment of the brand-new series, "Generations of Rock," live at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Convention in Anaheim, California, from January 24-26, 2025. This groundbreaking show highlights the enduring legacy of music through intimate interviews, legendary performances, and a behind-the-scenes look at the industry's brightest stars. "Generations of Rock"

Robert Sarzo (Legendary Guitarist, TV Show Host and Producer) "Rockefellas TV on Apple TV is a game-changer for musicians and fans alike. Music is all about connection, and now, through this platform, we're bringing our world to millions of viewers. I'm thrilled to kick off 'Generations of Rock' at NAMM Show 2025-it's going to be an unforgettable experience!"

RJ Sarzo (Creative Visionary, TV Show Host, Business Mogul, and Philanthropist) "Our mission has always been to create a global network that unites music enthusiasts, and our partnership with Apple TV is a dream realized. 'Generations of Rock' isn't just a show-it's a celebration of the artists and fans who make this industry what it is. NAMM 2025 is the perfect stage to launch this exciting journey!"

The Exclusive NAMM Show Coverage will be interviewing legendary and iconic rock stars, Scott Page formally of (Pink Floyd, Toto, and Supertramp), and Rudy Sarzo (of Quiet Riot formally of Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, and Dio), and many others. In addition, this segment will highlight innovative new products from some of the most iconic and prestigious musical instrument companies from around the world.

Rockefellas TV offers an immersive viewing experience that places fans at the heart of the action. With interviews from iconic artists, exclusive performances, and insider access, Rockefellas TV ensures you're never far from the music you love.

How to Watch:

Accessing Rockefellas TV on Apple TV is simple. Use the search bar on your Apple TV homepage to find the channel or download the Rockefellas TV app on your Apple device. Also available on Roku TV , LG Smart TV's, Samsung TV's, Google TV, Galaxy Store, and Amazon Smart Streaming.

