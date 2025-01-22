Tech Mahindra And Wall Street Journal Intelligence Launch 'The Tech Adoption Index' Report At WEF 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Davos: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, has partnered with the Wall Street Journal Intelligence to launch The Tech Adoption , a report with critical insights into global adoption trends. The report was unveiled at the World Economic Forum in Davos by Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD, Mahindra Group; Mohit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Tech Mahindra; Josh Stinchcomb, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, The Wall Street Journal; and Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra.

The marquee report draws insights from over 1,000 global C-suite executives and industry leaders across 10 countries in North America, EMEA, and Asia, working at companies generating at least $500 million in annual revenue.

Josh Stinchcomb, Chief Revenue Officer, the Wall Street Journal, said,“We found that the most successful companies must balance speed, scale, and ROI with smooth integration. Tech Mahindra's expertise in digital transformation was instrumental in the research process and deepened our exploration of these complex challenges.”

Key findings from the Tech Adoption Index:



84% of companies believe a diverse technology portfolio is crucial to achieving business success

Artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and cloud computing emerge as the most instrumental technologies driving enterprise growth Businesses see 5G and IoT as key enablers but face challenges in seamless onboarding and integration of emerging technologies

The report also provides a unique benchmarking tool hosted on a dedicated Tech Mahindra property within the Wall Street Journal website. This platform will enable organizations to measure the efficacy of their technology portfolios against industry standards, fostering informed decision-making.

Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra, said,“The Tech Adoption Index highlights that digital maturity isn't just about keeping up with technology-it's also a key indicator of resilience, foresight, and competitive strength. Our partnership with the Wall Street Journal Intelligence underscores our shared vision and commitment to empower enterprises with a clearer understanding of their digital journey, enabling smarter decisions that shape a sustainable future.”

The Tech Adoption Index is part of Tech Mahindra's ongoing collaboration with The Wall Street Journal to explore key factors for deploying digital infrastructure. The report will be available as a downloadable whitepaper that users can access towards the end of the benchmarking survey hosted on the WSJ and Tech Mahindra's dedicated portal.

About WSJ Intelligence

WSJ Intelligence conducts bespoke research for brands and client brands of The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group. Through rigorous analysis, WSJ Intelligence provides relevant, timely and reliable insights. We can create and distribute powerful executive-level business support by using various methodologies and our world-class distribution channels, collaborating with clients on compelling and unique data-backed insights targeting their core constituents.

About Tech Mahindra:

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.