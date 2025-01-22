Over 100 Sheep Charred To Death In Blaze In J & K's Samba
Date
1/22/2025 6:13:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Samba/Jammu- Over 100 sheep died after a cowshed caught fire and was gutted in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said.
The fire broke out in the cowshed of Shapian, son of Jamal Din, at Rakh Barotian in the Vijaypur tehsil around 3.30 am, the officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
They said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put off quickly.
ADVERTISEMENT
“More than 100 sheep were burnt to death in the fire, while a few could be saved,” Station House Officer of Vijaypur Zaheer Mushtaq told PTI.
“All possible assistance will be extended to the affected family which has suffered a significant loss,” Tehsildar Sudesh Kumar said.
Read Also
Fire At Canteen At Badamibagh Cantonment, 1 Civilian Dead
Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Sonwar, F&ES On Job
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22012025000215011059ID1109116938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.