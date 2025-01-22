Mirwaiz Umar Farooq To Meet Chair Of JPC On Waqf Bill

They said the Mirwaiz, who also heads the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference, is in the national capital along with a delegation of MMU leaders from Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh.

The MMU had previously sought time to meet Pal to convey its serious concerns about the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act.

The delegation aims to highlight its strong reservations regarding certain provisions of the bill that will have far-reaching implications for the management and autonomy of Waqf properties and the welfare of Muslim communities especially the underprivileged.

