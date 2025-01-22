Virtual Internet Announces Virtual 5G Express Plus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"V5GE+" extends V5G Global Service

V5GE+ establishes a new for Services

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet has announced Virtual 5G Express Plus, a new App that complements the Virtual Internet platform and extends the Virtual Internet Global 5G Cloud based service.

Virtual 5GE+ is immediately available on the Play Store and will soon be released on the Apple App Store.

Virtual 5G Express Plus - New Service on Virtual Internet 5G Global Broadband Network

Virtual 5G Express Plus (V5GE+), is a user driven secure implementation of V5G.

V5GE+ implements new higher security and privacy, extending the ability of a User to protect themselves as they work, travel and travel the digital landscape.

V5GE+ is especially created to allow users to seamlessly access resources that are geofenced, so users can:

Access Content and Services within specific locales

Access Content and Services across specific locales

V5GE+ has been engineered specifically to support advanced new services that will be announced and available through Virtual Internet.

V5GE+ has been engineered with ultra-high reliability for 100% uptime, with simplicity for ease of use, for performance and with higher security and privacy, to protect Users wherever in the world they operate.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

[email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

