Vitrek Honored As Top Semiconductor Solution Provider Of 2024

Semiconductor Review Magazine Recognizes Vitrek's Industry-Leading Products are at the Forefront of Innovation in the Semiconductor Solutions Market.

LOCKPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vitrek, a leader in high-performance test and measurement equipment, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Semiconductor Solutions Providers of 2024 by Semiconductor Review Magazine. This award underscores Vitrek's reputation and trust among customers and industry peers, as well as its innovative contributions to the semiconductor industry.The award was granted after evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and the editorial board of Semiconductor Review. Vitrek's comprehensive range of high-precision solutions, including products from its MTI Instruments and GaGe brands, played a significant role in earning this accolade.Vitrek's Achievements Recognize the Collective Impact of Its Three Brands:. MTI Instruments: Known for high-precision, non-contact capacitive measurement tools, the MTI line includes the semi-automatic Proforma 300iSA, which offers full wafer scanning and thickness accuracy of +/- 0.25 μm.. GaGe: Specializing in high-resolution, high-speed digitizer cards capable of streaming vast amounts of data at high speeds, the GaGe products are integral to various applications, including measuring ion density, ultrasonically imaging chiplet bonds and identifying defective MOSFETs via high speed switching analysis.. Vitrek: Renowned for precise high-voltage measurement, the Vitrek line of products are used in larger equipment such as ion implanters and automated test systems, among other applications.“We are honored to receive this recognition from Semiconductor Review,” said Ken Ameika, Vitrek VP of Global Sales.“This award is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We will continue to push the boundaries of technology to meet the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry.”Vitrek's products are trusted by globally recognized compliance and standards organizations, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL). Manufactured in the U.S. and supporting the CHIPS Act, Vitrek's portfolio combines American ingenuity with a global reach, supported by a robust distribution network and U.S.-based servicing.About VitrekMade in USA patriotic emblemVitrek is a leading provider of high-performance test and measurement equipment, serving industries such as semiconductor, aerospace, automotive, medical, manufacturing and more. With a focus on innovation and quality, Vitrek delivers solutions that meet the rigorous demands of modern technology and industry standards. The Vitrek headquarters is located in Lockport, Illinois.

Vitrek Testing Solutions for the Semiconductor Industry

