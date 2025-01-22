Tiruchendur Coastline Erosion: NCCR Team Conducts Inspection

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) A nine-member team from the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) conducted an inspection near the Tiruchendur coastline in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district to assess the severity of soil erosion.

The team's visit follows an earlier inspection by IIT Madras experts on Tuesday. Reports indicate that coastal erosion has damaged approximately 50 feet in length and 9 feet in depth of the beach area. The erosion has raised concerns about its impact on the famous Subramaniya Swamy Temple and the safety of devotees.

Social and environmental activists have attributed some of the erosion to human activities, particularly the handling of coal at the offshore jetty for the Udangudi thermal power plant.

District Environment Protection Movement Coordinator V. Gunaselan, in a petition, urged the government to halt coal-handling operations at the jetty, claiming it has exacerbated erosion. He stated that the construction of the offshore jetty off Kallamozhi Beach, permitted by the state government, has contributed to the problem.

Gunaselan also criticised the construction of groynes and bait arches at Amali Nagar Beach, which he claimed violated National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders and negatively impacted the coastline near the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple. He cautioned that further construction in the temple area could worsen erosion along the northern coast.

The beach near the Subramaniya Swamy Temple has experienced severe erosion due to rough seas and heavy tidal waves. As a precautionary measure, authorities have restricted devotees from bathing in the affected area.

The government, in collaboration with experts, continues to explore measures to protect the coastline and preserve the cultural and environmental significance of the region. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, along with Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, recently inspected the site.

Kanimozhi interacted with residents and assured them that the Chief Minister is actively working on long-term solutions to prevent further shoreline damage. Speaking to the media, Kanimozhi highlighted that climate change-induced coastal erosion is severely affecting the seaside area of the Subramaniya Swamy Temple, preventing devotees from accessing the shore.

“Experts from IIT and other institutions are working to identify a permanent solution. Once consultations are complete, a proposal will be submitted to the Chief Minister for approval and financial allocation,” she said.

She acknowledged the difficulty of providing permanent solutions across all affected areas but emphasized the state government's commitment to protecting the most vulnerable regions. She also noted that the temple is undergoing renovations, with a consecration ceremony planned soon, and efforts are underway to address the erosion before the event.