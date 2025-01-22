(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy, a leading green hydrogen electrolysis company, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Petron Scientech, a company with over thirty-five years of experience in sustainable chemical process technologies. Petron will use over 320 MW of Verdagy's eDynamic® electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen for integration into its first Biorefinery project for production of SAF and e-Methanol.

"Petron is developing several sustainability focused, low carbon intensity score, biorefineries and is engaged with leading airlines for offtake of SAF made using Petron's Ethanol and bio-ethylene technologies and also engaged with shipping companies on offtake of e-Methanol, produced using green Hydrogen. We were seeking a green hydrogen solution partner that integrates well with our Biorefineries /renewable Chemicals, has leading performance, and the technology expertise to scale to multiple GWs in a capital efficient manner. Verdagy fits the bill perfectly and we look forward to collaborating with the company on several projects globally," said Petron Scientech's CEO Yogi Sarin.

"We're excited to collaborate with Petron to grow the SAF and biofuels markets. Verdagy's mission is to provide green hydrogen at fossil parity costs, without subsidies, within five years, to drive mass adoption and to meaningfully lower carbon emissions. Our electrolyzers pair seamlessly in real-time with renewable intermittent energy sources, and our industry-leading efficiency and operating range maximize asset utilization, leading to the lowest levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) in the world today." said Verdagy's CEO Marty Neese.

The two companies are collaborating on several biorefinery projects to produce SAF, e-methanol and Bio-chemicals and polymers.

About Verdagy

Verdagy manufactures Advanced AWE electrolyzers that provide the lowest LCOH and highest asset utilization by integrating seamlessly with renewable energy sources, enabling higher hydrogen production, and the smallest footprints through high current densities and market-leading efficiencies. In addition to its Silicon Valley factory, Verdagy operates its R&D and highly automated commercial pilot plants in Moss Landing, California where it continues to advance its cutting-edge technologies.

About Petron Scientech

Petron specializes in setting up Cellulosic biomass and non-edible grain processing biorefinery projects to produce ethanol, bio-ethylene, bio-chemicals (ethylene oxide / mono ethylene glycol, Methanol), polymers, and various biofuel with co-products projects worldwide. Petron, along with its affiliates and partners brings technology experience in production and full execution of biorefinery projects. Petron commands 90% of the global bio-ethylene technology market which is exceptionally low Capex and Opex option compared to fossil feed stock-based Ethylene and is a base material for SAF and global chemicals and polymer industry.

Logo -

