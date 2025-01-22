Stream.Security Launches Streamline Integration Program To Enhance ROI From Existing Security Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With the introduction of the program, Stream formally unveils support for a series of industry-leading cloud and enterprise security products and platforms. Stream also introduces native support for Cloud Platform, extending existing Azure and AWS support to provide a unified solution that simplifies real-time detection and response for multi-cloud enterprises.

Stream delivers the only cloud detection and response solution that SecOps teams can trust.

"With the Streamline Integration Program, Stream is committed to providing SecOps teams with the tools they need to effectively secure their cloud environments in real-time," said Or Shoshani, CEO of Stream. "By integrating with existing security solutions and automating workflows, Stream empowers teams to leverage their investments while achieving a new level of cloud security and operational efficiency."

The Streamline Integration Program offers a wide range of integrations, including:



EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response): Stream integrates with EDR tools to provide a holistic view of threats across cloud, application, network, and workload levels. This enables SecOps teams to detect and respond to attacks that target both cloud and applications and build the entire attack storyline. Initial integrations include CrowdStrike and SentinelOne.

SIEM (Security Information and Event Management): Stream enriches SIEM data with real-time cloud context, enabling SecOps teams to identify and prioritize cloud-related threats more effectively. Stream currently supports all leading SIEM products that utilize webhooks as part of StreamLine.

XDR (Extended Detection and Response): Stream bridges the gap in cloud understanding for XDR platforms, providing the context needed to deliver accurate detections and responses for cloud-native attacks. Stream currently provides native integration with Palo Alto Cortex XDR.

SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response): Stream enhances SOAR platforms with comprehensive attack storylines, enabling them to automate precise and effective responses to cloud threats. Stream offers existing support for Torq.

Vulnerability Scanners: Stream integrates with leading vulnerability scanners to reveal the exploitability of assets and prioritize alerts based on risk, streamlining insights into risk context. Stream currently interoperates with Azure Defender, AWS Inspector, Qualys, Rapid7 InsightVM, Tenable Nessus, CrowdStrike Spotlight, Snyk Container, and Oligo Security

DSPM Tools: Stream's integration with Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) tools enables security teams to assess asset exploitability based on sensitive data exposure, increasing the precision of risk investigation. Initial integrations include Cyera.

Ticketing Systems: Stream simplifies incident management by allowing users to open and assign tickets directly from the Stream UI. The following ticketing systems are supported as part of Streamline: Jira, ServiceNow, Azure Boards, and JetBrains Messaging Platforms: Stream allows users to receive alerts directly from Stream to their preferred messaging platform such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, PagerDuty, GoogleCards Webhook payload format, and Opsgenie .

For a full list of products that are supported, please visit this page.

The StreamLine Integration Program offers a number of important benefits for SecOps teams:



Comprehensive Cloud Context and Visibility: Stream enriches cloud activities, configurations, identities and K8S with real-time attack surface intelligence, bridging the gap between traditional tools and the dynamic nature of cloud environments.

Enhanced Detection Accuracy and Proactive Defense: By correlating events across cloud layers into detailed attack storylines, Stream reduces false positives and alert fatigue. Its ability to identify attack progression and persistence points enables precise threat detection and proactive defense against evolving threats.

Actionable Insights and Faster Response: Stream provides high-fidelity, enriched events with detailed context on threat severity, impact, and exploitability. This enables SecOps teams to respond faster and more effectively by automating investigations and ensuring actionable alerts.

Tailored Response with Minimal Disruption: By equipping SOAR platforms with granular attack storylines, Stream facilitates surgical remediation. Targeted responses minimize operational disruptions while addressing threats with precision. Operational Efficiency Across Multi-Cloud Environments: Stream integrates seamlessly with on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, streamlining detection and response workflows. Automating event enrichment and correlation enhances existing security tools, reducing investigation time and resource demands while unifying security across multi-cloud ecosystems.

To learn more about how Stream empowers SecOps teams by extending their existing tools, please register to attend our Webinar, "Filling the Void in SecOps Tools with Cloud Context" in partnership with Actual Tech Media.

About Stream Security

Stream delivers the only cloud detection and response solution that SecOps teams can trust. Born in the cloud, Stream's Cloud Twin solution enables real-time cloud threat and exposure modeling to accelerate response in today's highly dynamic cloud enterprise environments. By using the Stream Security platform, SecOps teams gain unparalleled visibility and can pinpoint exposures and threats by understanding the past, present, and future of their cloud infrastructure. The AI-assisted platform helps to determine attack paths and blast radius across all elements of the cloud infrastructure to eliminate gaps accelerate MTTR by streamlining investigations, reducing knowledge gaps while maximizing team productivity and limiting burnout learn more, visit Stream.

