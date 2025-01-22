Heroes Helping Heroes: 911 At Ease International Featured On Viewpoint With Dennis Quaid

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 911 At Ease International (911AEI), a leading organization focused on first responder mental health, is featured on an upcoming segment of Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. The program will explore 911 At Ease International's innovative approach to healing, including their unique 911 Project Harmony program.

"Our nation's first responders bravely serve their communities to keep them safe," says Mike McGrew, CEO and Co-Founder of 911 At Ease International. "They are exposed to dangerous and unimaginable situations filled with trauma on a daily basis. The effects of this layered trauma can be devastating to the brave men and women who serve on our front lines." Mike McGrew speaks from experience having retired at the rank of Sergeant after 31 years of service with a Southern California police department.

"For over a decade, 911 At Ease International has been keeping our first responders strong so that they may be at their best to serve their community," Mr. McGrew continues. "We provide first responders and their immediate family members with free confidential trauma-informed counseling services to help them deal with the effects of post-traumatic stress related to their heroic service."

911 Project Harmony pairs first responders with professional songwriters to create original songs based on their experiences. This cathartic process allows first responders to express their emotions and find strength through music. Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will showcase the transformative power of 911 Project Harmony and the impact it has on participating first responders.

"911 At Ease International is honored to be featured by Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid as we continue to support first responders," concludes Mr. McGrew. "Please visit our website at 911AEI to learn more about our services and to donate to this impactful nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization."

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a Public Television series that explores important social issues impacting communities across America. The program features compelling stories and in-depth interviews, shedding light on critical topics. For more information, please visit viewpointproject .

About 911 At Ease International

911 At Ease International is a Santa Barbara-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing free and confidential counseling services to our nation's first responders. Through their programs, 911AEI helps first responders heal from trauma and build resilience so they can continue to serve their communities. To learn more and donate to this vital cause, please visit .

