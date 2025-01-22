Touch Panel Market To Surpass USD 226.1 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Touch Panel size is expected to register 13.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by expansion of IoT and smart home solutions.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touch Panel was valued at USD 72.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 226.1 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

The growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of smart technologies and the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT). As more devices become interconnected, the demand for intuitive control systems rises, particularly in smart home applications. Touch panels enable seamless user interaction with a range of devices, such as home automation systems, security tools, and energy management controls, contributing to market expansion. Additionally, industries are integrating touch-based IoT solutions to enable remote monitoring and management of equipment, further boosting demand.

While the market for touch panels is on the rise, several challenges persist. High production costs, driven by advanced technologies and materials in the manufacturing process, can pose a barrier to widespread adoption. Touch panels used in industrial and outdoor settings also face durability issues, such as vulnerability to scratches, moisture, and extreme temperatures. This can lead to higher maintenance costs, particularly in markets where budgets are more constrained. As a result, the adoption of touch panels may be slower in certain sectors and emerging markets where cost sensitivity is more prominent.

The touch panel market is segmented based on technology types, including GFF, GF2, GG or SITO, GG DITO, and OGS/G2. The GG DITO (Double-Sided Indium Tin Oxide on Glass) segment is expected to experience significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 13.1% during 2024-2032. This technology, which involves two layers of glass coated with indium tin oxide (ITO), offers superior conductivity and touch sensitivity. As a result, GG DITO panels are ideal for applications requiring high precision, such as tablets, automotive displays, and larger screen devices.

In terms of panel size, the touch panel market is categorized into small-sized panels (under 5 inches), medium-sized panels (5-10 inches), and large-sized panels (above 10 inches). The large-sized panel segment is expected to generate USD 45.2 billion by 2032. These panels, typically used in laptops, monitors, interactive displays, and industrial systems, offer ample space for detailed user interaction. Their ability to support multi-touch experiences makes them ideal for collaborative environments and applications that require complex functionalities, such as in education, healthcare, and retail sectors.

U.S. held the largest share of the North American touch panel market in 2023, with a 77.8% share. The country's robust technology industry, coupled with a high demand for consumer electronics, particularly smartphones and tablets, positions it as a leader in touch panel development. The integration of touch panels in sectors like automotive, healthcare, and retail further drives market growth as these industries embrace digital interfaces to improve user experience and operational efficiency.

Touch Panel Market Players

Companies including AU Optronics Corporation, Atmel Corporation, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Cypress Semiconductor, DISplax Interactive Systems, Elo Touch Solutions, Fujitsu Limited, General Interface Solution Ltd. (GIS), Innolux Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd. are some firms working in touch panel industry.

