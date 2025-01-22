(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Smart TV market by resolution Type, Screen Size, Type, Technology, Operating System, Application, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States Smart TV market is expected to reach US$ 134.97 billion in 2033 from US$ 54.95 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10.50 % from 2025 to 2033
Some of the main factors propelling the market are the increasing popularity of streaming services, the broad use of smart TV in the educational sector, and the ongoing advancement of technology, which has prompted manufacturers to innovate, improve screen quality, expand connectivity options, and integrate voice recognition features into their products.
The United States industry that produces, distributes, and sells internet-connected television sets is included in the Smart TV market. The need from consumers for better home entertainment experiences as well as technology developments in display quality, computing speed, and connectivity have both contributed to the market's notable evolution. From entry-level models with simple streaming features to high-end models with 4K, OLED, and QLED displays, the Smart TV industry offers a wide range of product categories. Furthermore, the industry includes the creation of supplementary software, applications, and services that improve these devices' capabilities. Smart TVs have evolved from basic consumer gadgets to major hubs for digital lives and home entertainment in recent years.
Techreport claims that generational changes in media consumption are significantly influencing the adoption of smart TVs. More than 60% of Americans under 30 say they would rather stream stuff online than watch TV, which is consistent with a larger trend in which younger generations are less likely to have cable or satellite subscriptions. Actually, more than 60 percent of those under 30 have never had one of these subscriptions. The fact that 28.5% of video streaming users are between the ages of 28 and 34, and 70% of users are between the ages of 18 and 44, further supports this trend.
Furthermore, a definite desire for flexible, on-demand watching options is demonstrated by the fact that 35% of Americans who make over $75,000 per year lean toward streaming services. It's interesting to note that 41% of American viewers would interact with advertisements more if they were customized to their tastes, highlighting the possibility of customized advertising tactics in the context of smart TV.
Growth Drivers for the United States Smart TV Market
Increasing Demand for Streaming Services
One of the main factors propelling the smart TV industry in the United States is the growing demand for streaming services. Customers are looking for TVs that enable smooth integration with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ as their popularity grows. Convenience and the removal of the need for other equipment like set-top boxes or streaming sticks are two benefits of smart TVs with integrated apps and simple access to streaming content.
Smart TVs are now the main hub for home entertainment due to the transition toward digital streaming, which is being driven by the expansion of exclusive content and on-demand entertainment. Smart TVs with cutting-edge capabilities are becoming more and more popular as more people choose streaming as their main entertainment source.
Technological Advancements
The expansion of the smart TV market in the United States is mostly driven by technological improvements. Sharper images, more vivid colors, and improved contrast are all provided by features like 4K resolution, OLED, QLED, and HDR, which greatly improve watching experiences. Tech-savvy consumers who expect top-notch graphics for sports, entertainment, and gaming will find these advancements appealing.
Furthermore, voice control features have been added to smart TVs, enabling users to control playback, search for content, and navigate menus with simple voice requests. The user experience is further improved by the use of AI-based capabilities for personalization and content recommendations. Smart TVs are becoming more and more essential to contemporary home entertainment as technology develops, drawing in more clients.
Integration with Smart Home Devices
One of the main factors propelling the smart TV market in the United States is integration with smart home devices. Users can now control their TV and other devices with voice commands or centralized apps thanks to the growing compatibility of modern smart TVs with home automation systems like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and smart lighting. The TV is becoming a vital component of the larger Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem thanks to this integration, which also improves the TV's usefulness and ease.
Challenges in the United States Smart TV Market
Internet and Bandwidth Limitations
In areas with less-than-ideal internet access, this problem restricts the usefulness of smart TVs. Customers might be less likely to spend money on expensive smart TVs that promise better viewing experiences as a result, which could impede the market's overall acceptance and expansion.
User Experience and Complexity
Many consumers, especially those who are less tech-savvy, still find smart TV interfaces complicated or challenging to use, even with major developments in the technology. Those who are not familiar with digital gadgets may find it difficult to use voice control functions, change settings, or navigate between streaming services. The widespread adoption of smart TVs is hampered by this complexity, which restricts acceptance among older folks or less tech-inclined consumers.
Company Analysis: Overviews, Recent Developments, Revenues
Panasonic Corporation Sony Corporation Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Sharp Corporation VIZIO Inc Koninklijke Philips NV Hitachi Ltd
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 290
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $54.95 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $134.97 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.5%
| Regions Covered
| United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Smart TV Market
6. Market Share
6.1 By Resolution Type
6.2 By Screen Size
6.3 By Type
6.4 By Technology
6.5 By Operating System
6.6 By Application
6.7 By States
7. Resolution Type
7.1 HD TV
7.2 FULL HD TV
7.3 4K UHD TV
7.4 8K TV
7.5 Others
8. Screen Size
8.1 Below 32 inches
8.2 32 to 45 inches
8.3 46 to 55 inches
8.4 56 to 65 inches
8.5 Above 65 inches
9. Type
9.1 Flat
9.2 Curved
10. Technology
10.1 OLED
10.2 QLED
10.3 LED
10.4 Plasma
10.5 Others
11. Operating System
11.1 Android
11.2 Tizen O.S.
11.3 WebOS
11.4 Roku
11.5 Firefox
11.6 CastOS
11.7 Fire TV
11.8 Others
12. Application
12.1 Residential
12.2 Commercial
13. States
13.1 California
13.2 Texas
13.3 New York
13.4 Florida
13.5 Illinois
13.6 Pennsylvania
13.7 Ohio
13.8 Georgia
13.9 New Jersey
13.10 Washington
13.11 North Carolina
13.12 Massachusetts
13.13 Virginia
13.14 Michigan
13.15 Maryland
13.16 Colorado
13.17 Tennessee
13.18 Indiana
13.19 Arizona
13.20 Minnesota
13.21 Wisconsin
13.22 Missouri
13.23 Connecticut
13.24 South Carolina
13.25 Oregon
13.26 Louisiana
13.27 Alabama
13.28 Kentucky
13.29 Rest of United States
14. Porter's Five Forces
15. SWOT Analysis
16. Company Analysis
