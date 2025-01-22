Listen Technologies And Ampetronic Further Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maile KeoneBLUFFDALE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Listen Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions, and Ampetronic , world-leading providers of induction loop systems, are joining forces and combining their decades of expertise to redefine assistive listening and communication.The two companies are deepening their partnership under the Allvida umbrella, aligning their operations, leadership, and resources to deliver greater value to customers and partners. While collaborating closely, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are both established as the leading brands in their different technologies and applications, and will retain their unique brand names.Two Trusted Brands, One MissionThis partnership further unites two trusted brands with over 65 years of expertise and brings together innovation, quality, and a shared mission to make audio accessible for everyone. By joining forces, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic are positioned to lead the assistive listening and communication industry with expanded resources, a broad suite of products, and a steadfast commitment to help the world“simply hear better.”Centralized Leadership Provides a Seamless Experience for Customers and PartnersThe combined leadership team includes Maile Keone serving as president and CEO of both Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, ensuring consistent leadership and strategic alignment across the organization. Julian Pieters will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer, focusing on business strategy, product and technology development, and partnerships.The centralized leadership streamlines operations to deliver seamless customer and partner experiences. This unified structure enhances collaboration across teams and regions, drives innovation, and ensures consistent excellence in customer support and global accessibility.A History of CollaborationListen Technologies and Ampetronic are part of Allvida, a rapidly growing group of companies focused on accessibility. In 2023, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic announced that they would be distributors for each other's solutions in North America and the UK, respectively, and created a single source for their comprehensive and complementary assistive listening solutions. They also collaborated to develop AuriTM, the first AuracastTM broadcast audio-based assistive listening system.“Our collaboration with Ampetronic on AuriTM showcases the incredible synergy between our teams and our shared passion for innovation and accessibility,” said Keone.“Under the Allvida umbrella, we're taking that successful partnership to the next level, delivering complementary solutions and expanding our global impact. This alignment is more than a natural progression-it's a powerful opportunity to help even more people hear clearly and engage in any environment.”A Comprehensive Portfolio of Accessible Audio SolutionsThe union of Listen Technologies and Ampetronic ensures that their full portfolio of flexible, high-quality, reliable products is available to meet the evolving needs of customers and industries worldwide. This combined strength empowers their distribution network to offer comprehensive solutions tailored to the diverse requirements of sectors such as transportation, performing arts centers, houses of worship, higher education institutions, and more.“With our expanded resources and shared expertise, we can accelerate our innovation in both technology and services. There are so many opportunities ahead, with the world of public audio services entering a new and exciting chapter,” said Pieters.“Together, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic will set a new standard for assistive communication, enhancing accessibility for all.”Listen Technologies and Ampetronic will showcase their combined suite of solutions in booth 3R400 at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 , Feb. 4-7, 2025.About AllvidaAllvida is a group of entrepreneurial companies providing essential assistive and medical technology solutions globally. Allvida acquires leading niche companies, cultivating an ecosystem where businesses can thrive through collaboration and best-practice sharing, while preserving the operational autonomy of the entrepreneurs. Distinguished by unique offerings, strong brands, and entrepreneurial leadership, each individual company drives Allvida forward.Allvida was founded in 2020, by Systematic Growth, a Swedish firm devoted to building leading company groups. Systematic Growth's philosophy rests on one key foundation: great partnerships, only acquiring entrepreneur-led companies with strong market positions, unique capabilities, and sustainable competitive advantages. Visit allvida for more information.About AmpetronicAmpetronic is a global leader in the design and manufacture of assistive listening solutions, specializing in hearing loop systems. With more than 30 years of experience, Ampetronic has been at the forefront of developing technologies that enhance communication accessibility for individuals with hearing impairments. Their solutions are widely used in diverse sectors, including education, hospitality, corporate, and public spaces. All Ampetronic solutions are developed to provide a genuine benefit to those who experience hearing loss. For more information check ampetronic.About Listen TechnologiesListen Technologies enriches lives by providing assistive listening and communication solutions so everyone can hear clearly and share the same great experience. Listen's innovative products serve those with hearing loss and enable inclusive experiences for all guests. Listen solutions are used in various venues and settings, including houses of worship, higher education facilities, performing arts centers, courts, tours, and manufacturing plants. Our vision is to improve life's experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies delivers a better way to hear the world, visitThe Bluetoothword mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The AuracastTM word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Any use of such marks by Listen Technologies Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

