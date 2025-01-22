Rusted Mortar Shell Defused In J & K's Kathua
Date
1/22/2025 5:05:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A rusted mortar shell was defused in a forest area in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.
The mortar shell was noticed by a shepherd, who had gone to Mayan Kannah forest to graze his sheep this morning, the officials said.
They said Shawar informed the local Police following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the scene and the mortar shell was defused.
