Trump Announces $500 Billion Investment In AI On Second Day Of 2Nd Term

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, continued issuing new executive orders on his second day in office.

On his first day back at the White House, had already signed 42 executive orders, memoranda, and official declarations. His second day was marked by similarly controversial directives.

U.S. reported that Trump spoke about what he called a“grand plan,” including an executive order directing a $500 billion in infrastructure related to artificial intelligence technology.

The BBC World Service reported that cameras near Trump's desk on his second day revealed a large stack of prepared documents awaiting his signature.

Among these documents was an order for the release of Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys group, who had been imprisoned for his involvement in the Capitol attack during Trump's first term. Trump signed the order for his release on his second day in office.

Another directive authorized U.S. authorities to identify and apprehend undocumented immigrants in schools, mosques, and churches. This order granted powers not seen under previous administrations, allowing security forces to raid these locations to detain undocumented individuals.

On his first day in office, Trump had also declared a state of emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to curb illegal immigration, reinforcing his hardline stance on immigration policy.

Additionally, Trump signed orders officially withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, actions that sparked widespread international criticism.

The rapid succession of executive orders underscores Trump's determination to implement his policy agenda immediately, but it also raises concerns about the long-term implications for U.S. domestic and international relations.

With escalating controversies surrounding his decisions, aid organizations and international observers warn that these policies could deepen existing humanitarian crises, particularly for undocumented immigrants and marginalized communities.

