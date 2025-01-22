(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Includes Profiles of Major Players Armstrong Flooring, 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Avon Protection, Bullard, Gentex Corporation, MSA Safety Incorporated, Honeywell International, Medline Industries, and Prestige Ameritech Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Respiratory Protective Equipment Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product, End-use, and Country, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market size is expected to reach USD 7.28 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. The industry is anticipated to witness growth owing to the stringent regulations and guidelines for employee safety, by various regulatory bodies such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Increasing incidence of occupational illness and deaths in industries coupled with rapid outbreak of diseases urge various health regulatory bodies to adopt necessary measures for preventing further occurrences. The penetration of RPE for protecting employees against vapors, inhaling hazardous gases, chemical agents, particulates, radiological particles, and biological contaminants is projected to drive the product demand.

Growing importance of raw materials offering features, such as lightweight, comfort, higher heat resistance, and low breathing resistance has been a significant incentive for companies to conduct extensive R&D. These initiatives are primarily aimed at achieving the multi-functionality of protective clothing by adding innovative add-ons to the existing equipment.

Technological advancements and growing concerns about employee health and safety are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to market participants over the next few years. Product innovation for enhancing the shelf-life of respiratory protective equipment is further estimated to positively drive the North America Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) market over the projected period.

North America Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market Report: Highlights

Air purifying respirators (APRs) led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 66.7% in 2024. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness of workplace safety and stringent regulatory requirements.

The oil and gas sector dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 18.3% in 2024, owing to stringent safety regulations and the need for enhanced worker protection in hazardous environments. The respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market in the U.S. dominated the North American market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 81% in 2024. This report addresses:

Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. North America Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. North America Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. North America Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. North America Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Air Purifying Respirators (APR)

4.1.2. Supplied Air Respirators (SAR)

Chapter 5. North America Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: End Use Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. North America Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Oil & Gas

5.1.2. Fire Services

5.1.3. Petrochemical/Chemical

5.1.4. Industrial

5.1.5. Pharmaceuticals

5.1.6. Construction

5.1.7. Healthcare

5.1.8. Mining

5.1.9. Others

Chapter 6. North America Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Country Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Country Snapshot

6.2. North America Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Country Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2. U.S.

6.3.3. Canada

6.3.4. Mexico

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. Company Categorization

7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End-users

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

7.4.2. 3M

7.4.3. Alpha Pro Tech

7.4.4. Avon Protection

7.4.5. Bullard

7.4.6. Gentex Corporation

7.4.7. MSA Safety Incorporated

7.4.8. Honeywell International Inc.

7.4.9. Medline Industries, Inc.

7.4.10. Prestige Ameritech

