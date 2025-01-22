Libera Appoints Husain Haykal As Chief Commercial Officer To Drive Global Expansion And Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Max Ward, Founder & CEO of Libera Global AICAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 22nd January, 2025 – Libera Global AI , a leading innovator in AI-driven retail solutions for emerging markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Husain Haykal as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This strategic appointment follows Libera's recent partnership and planned further integration of PT. Kartini Otomasi Indonesia (Kartini), a leading consumer and trade promotions provider in Indonesia. The move underscores Libera's commitment to advancing its mission of digitizing small merchants and creating a more transparent, inclusive, and efficient retail ecosystem.Husain Haykal, the founder of Kartini, brings extensive experience in consumer and trade promotions, having collaborated with top FMCG brands and retailers to drive impactful trade promotion strategies. As a seasoned leader with extensive experience in sales, marketing, and operations management, he has built a leading company that is partnered with over 12,000 outlets, establishing it as a trusted name in Indonesia. His leadership is characterized by a commitment to building impactful strategies and fostering organizational success."Husain's deep market knowledge and strategic acumen make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Max Ward, Founder & CEO of Libera Global AI. "His expertise in consumer and trade promotion aligns perfectly with our goal to bring cutting-edge AI and blockchain solutions to small merchants and global brands alike."Under Haykal's leadership, Libera aims to leverage his extensive industry insights to strengthen its commercial strategy, drive partnerships, and unlock new growth opportunities. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Libera continues its mission to digitize 10 million stores and deliver actionable insights through AI-powered solutions such as conversational AI, receipt intelligence, and display intelligence."I am thrilled to join Libera at such an exciting phase of growth," said Husain Haykal. "Combining Kartini's strengths with Libera's advanced technologies presents a tremendous opportunity to empower merchants and brands across emerging markets. I look forward to driving our strategic initiatives and expanding our global presence."With an established presence in over 12,000 outlets across Indonesia and a proven track record in trade promotions, Kartini's success highlights the depth of industry expertise that Husain Haykal brings to his new role at Libera. His leadership will be instrumental in enhancing transaction visibility and delivering actionable insights to stakeholders across emerging markets.About LiberaLibera is revolutionizing retail in emerging markets by empowering small merchants and global brands with AI and blockchain solutions. By digitizing transactions at scale, Libera captures untracked purchases, enhances supply chain visibility, and unlocks new growth opportunities.For more information please visitAbout PT. Kartini Otomasi IndonesiaPT. Kartini Otomasi Indonesia is a leading consumer and trade promotions provider in Indonesia, specializing in innovative solutions such as conversational AI, receipt intelligence, and promotional budget management. With a proven track record, Kartini has partnered with top FMCG brands to deliver impactful consumer and trade engagement programs.For more information please visitMedia Contact:MarketingLibera Global AI...

